The suspect

By James Ogunnaike

Operatives of Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Bola Agbedimu for spending fake one thousand naira notes at Kila market in Odeda local government area of the state.

The suspect, according to a statement issued by the command image maker, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Odeda Divisional headquarters by the Chairperson of Egbalawa crops/fruits association, who said the suspect was caught spending fake one thousand naira currency notes in the market.

Oyeyemi added that, upon the report, the DPO Odeda Division, CSP Femi Olabode detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On searching her bag, a sum of 24,000 fake currency note was discovered”.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed been a habitual counterfeit naira note dealer”.

“She confessed further that her mode of operation is mixing the counterfeit notes with genuine ones and used it to purchase goods”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that, she has been arrested on many occasions at different markets within Abeokuta”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

