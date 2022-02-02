….As Osun govt promises to give Apomu a facelift

By Ademola Adegbite

EMINENT Nigerians, yesterday, converged on the Alapomu of Apomu palace in Osun State to honour Oba Kayode Atoyebi, as he marked his second anniversary on the throne.

Among the paramount rulers were Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi; the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja, who was represented by Asoya of Isoya, Muraina Adedini; the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Adekunle Ojelude; Olofa of Offa, Mufutau Gbadamosi and Akarigbo of Remo, Babatunde Amoo.

Other personalities were Otunba Wole Ogunbayo, Mr Bolaji Adebiyi, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Issah; Bolarinwa Hakeem, Mr Soji Akinrinade, Hawa Ibrahim, Adewale Olayemi, Professor Akin Ako of OAU, Professor Siyan Oyeweso of Osun State University, guest lecturer and HOD, History Department, University of Ibadan, Professor Olutayo Adesina, Dr Waheed Olagunju, Adetayo Adewunmi and Bambo Atoba among others =

Osun govt promises to give Apomu a facelift

In his speech, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Oluwole Oyebamiji, said his administration would always be available for the progress of the town.

Oyetola said: “The gains of this are emerging in the improved socio-economic development of Apomu and the peaceful coexistence that exists among the people.

“I note particularly how kabiyesi has continued to deploy his rich experience and network for the service of not only Apomu but also state and humanity in general.

“The fact that the second coronation anniversary is being commemorated with a colloquium, documentary and a book presentation, in honour of Kabiyesi, is a testament to the quality of thinking available in the daily exercise of the business of administering the kingdom.”

The Alaafin of Oyo, Adeyemi, said: “I have been working abroad before I became the Alaafin of Oyo. Kabiesi, may you live long. I greet Olofin, Olokuta and other traditional rulers here present. I thank God for the privilege bestowed on me to be with you.”

Adeyemi, who prayed for Alapomu said: “Your relationship with him should be cordial, kindly accept him as your traditional ruler. Don’t embarrass him and I am assuring you that he will be calling regular meetings which we are going to be honouring to pray for him.

“Adenekan, you will not die young and you won’t get sick. I employ all the traditional rulers to trace and know their origins, custom and traditions

Earlier, Alapomu of Apomu, Afolabi, said he had made it a point of duty to base his judgement on fairness, equity and justice without any gratification from anybody whenever the need arises.

He said that God has helped him in just two years on the throne as his reign had witnessed unprecedented achievements.

Reviewing the book, authored by Olori Janet Afolabi titled: ‘The Masters Who Trained Me’, the General Manager/Editor-In-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Gbenga Adefaye, said it was an important gift that should last till eternity.

He said Olori Janet Afolabi could be regarded as a famous journalist and not just a journalist but an award-winning journalist who won local and continental awards.

He said: “Olori Afolabi set out to acknowledge how to come about what she became. She thought the best way to do it was to remember those people who we are very familiar with, who took her on the journey of learning to become a master and successful journalist. The book is a book of tributes of acknowledgement of excellence of the work of the most famous Ray Eku, Dan Agbese, Dare Babarinsa, Nosa Igiebor, Yakubu Mohammed and Soji Akinrinade who is in this hall. Soji Akinrinade is the one they call the General in the journalism profession.

“These were the mentors of Olori Janet Afolabi. They trained, tutored and guided her till she decided that their efforts deserve to be documented for posterity.”

In his paper, the Head of the Department of History, University of Ibadan, Professor Olutayo Adesina advocated the need for training and teaching kindness in homes.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA