By Joy Mazoje

Controversial Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has not held back the announcement that her husband, Innocent Idibia (a.k.a 2Baba) credited her the sum of N50 million as her Valentine’s Day gift.

The actress made the announcement on her social media platform on Thursday night.

Equally, Annie and 2Baba are one of the most influential celebrities in the country. They tied the knot in 2012 after welcoming two daughters.

Annie took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 17, 2022, where she shared screenshots of the credit alerts she received from her hubby.

“So Happy !!!! Over the moon 🌙 Something light he said ooo-For valz as I no get u flowers!! Then boom pow pow 💥💥💥💥💥💥 5 alerts 😳😳😳😳😳 #50M for flowers 💐,” she wrote on her IG page.

ALSO READ: Twitter creates special emoji for Davido’s show at o2 Arena

“Ahhhhhhhhh Check my stories for the 5 alerts oooo! Ahhhh a guy oooo #annieIdibia #YFA #youngFamousAndAfrican #itsTheBigLilThings ❤️ Pls bombard his @official2baba page let him know – he’s sooooooo amazing 🤩.”

Annie Idibia and 2Baba have remained two of the most popular celebrity couples in Nigeria.

Despite their fame, their union hasn’t been rosy as Annie Idibia called out her husband in 2021 over suspicions of an affair with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie has since issued a public apology for dragging her husband on social media.

Vanguard News Nigeria