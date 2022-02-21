By Bose Adelaja

No fewer than 270 Nigerians are to benefit from free medical check-ups and scholarship awards organized by the Church of the Lord Worldwide (TCL), in honour of the Primate of the Church, The Most Revd. Dr. Okikiola Ositelu who turns70 on Thursday.

The weeklong programme hold in Lagos and Ogun States.

The Chairman of the Platinum Anniversary Planning Committee, Rev. Olusola Badejo who addressed a press briefing in Anthony, Lagos, on Monday, said activities for the birthday celebration include food distribution to old people, visit to hospitals and motherless babies’ homes, football competition and a colloquium.

Out of the figure, he said 200 will benefit from free medical check-ups while the rest will be awarded scholarships.

According to him, the 200 made up of both members and non members have passed through medical screenings while the 70 are drawn from various higher institutions of learning.

He said, ‘’The celebration kick started on February 12, 2022 with free eye screening exercise at Ogere where 437 patients with diverse eye challenges were screened; 200 of them were recommended for eye glasses which will be given to them at that Banquet ceremony scheduled for Saturday,’’

The Chairman said over 350 students have benefitted from the scholarship programmes of the church in the past 11 years, ‘the scholarship awards are usually given to brilliant students from humble backgrounds to cushion the effect of their school fees and other sundry expenses

“Over 350 of such students had benefitted from the awards in the past 11 years through the scheme initiated by the Board of Trustees of Rufus Okikiola Ositelu Foundation (ROOF).

A professor of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Ibadan, Isaac Olawale Albert will deliver a lecture titled, ‘’A nation at war with herself; The panacea for genuine peace,’’ at the colloquim taking place at Regency Hall, MKO Abiola Garden, Ikeja on Thursday.

The birthday banquet holds at Kesington Adebutu Civic Center, Iperu Remo, Ogun State followed by a thanksgiving and grand finale on Sunday.

