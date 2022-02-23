Michael Chineme Ike, one of the youngest nollywood filmmaker has announced plans for the official premiere of his TV series, THE DREAMERS which happens to be the first high school musical TV series in Nigeria.



The 23 year old who started his filmmaking journey in 2017 when he was admitted to study theater and film in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka explained that his passion has always been to become one of the biggest filmmakers in the world using his platform to tell beautiful African stories to the world.



The series THE DREAMERS is the story of some talented Nigerian college students struggling with various challenges on their strive for success. The film featured popular actors like Ngozi Ezeonu, Blessing Nwankwo amongst other Nollywood talents and also some American actors as some scenes were shot in the United States of America.



In series of Facebook posts, the Filmmaker revealed plans for the first screening which would be a private screening in Dubai, UAE on 21st March 2022, Followed by a major premiere in Awka Anambra State and Abuja Nigeria on 23rd and 30th April Respectively. He had further explained that after the Premiere, a new announcement will be made on plans for the distribution of the series for the general public.



Recall that in March 2021, the young man released his first feature film ‘Hustler’ which aimed at discouraging Internet fraud and showcasing to the world the genuineness of many hardworking youths in Nigeria. The event which was graced by American actors and producers was so far one of his biggest project.

