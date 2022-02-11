22,000 Cameroonian refugees get 20,000 litres sola-powered borehole in Ogoja

By Emma Una, OGOJA

RHEMA CARE Integrated Development Centre, an nongovernmental organisation on February 8, formally handed over 20,000 litres solar-energy powered borehole in Adagom 1 refugee settlement in Ogoja Cross River State to Cameroonian refugees settled in the area.

The bore hole reticulated to five fetching points in Communities 29, 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the refugees settlement was constructed by Rhema Care through the Strengthening Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (SWASH) project in Adagom 1, Ukende and Adagom 3 refugee settlements in Ogoja Cross River State with funds from Malteser International Nigeria.

The Project also included 12 latrines with 2-drop-holes and 12 bathrooms, 2 cubicles per block according to spheres standard, sensitized 222,241 refugees on hygiene promotion, provided hygiene and dignity kits to 200 households respectively.

At the handover ceremony, Tesfaye Bekele, Head of United Nations High Commission for Refugees ,UNHCR, Sub Office, Ogoja represented by Eric Ali Ahamgba the Program Associate, lauded Malteser International Nigeria and Rhema Care Nigeria for supporting the work UNHCR is doing with the Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria.

He stressed that improved sanitary conditions with clean water will stem outbreak of waterborne diseases among the refugees and host communities. He emphasized the need for the sustainability of the project by the leadership of the refugee community with support from the community members.

The Chief Executive Officer of Rhema Care Rev. Eric Shu thanked Malteser International Nigeria, UNHCR Nigeria and other partners for the suppot provided Rhemacare during the implementation.

He assured the refugee community, UNHCR and Africa at large that Rhema Care will vigorously pursue its vision which envisions an equitable society with socially transformed, economically empowered and environmentally sustainable communities in Africa where everyone has the opportunity to experience care, peace, dignity and good quality of life”.

He called on other partners to replicate the Maltetser effort and do more for the refugees who are undergoing serious challenged

He also called on other UN Agencies and charitable organizations around the world to come to the aid of the Cameroonian Refugees in Nigeria especially Ogoja Cross River State.

He assured that Rhemacare is ready to partner with any organization or individual to touch lives positively.

The Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency Princewill Anyim Inaugurated and handed over the constructed 20,000 litres solar-energy powered borehole to the Care-taker Committee elected by the refugees.

He charged them to manage and maximize the project effectively. SEMA, Save the Children Nigeria, Caritas Nigeria, members of the host community, the refugees, media witnessed the handover.

Refugees did not hide their joy as they trooped in their numbers to witness the hand over event. The Adagom 1 settlement Chairman Mr. Harrison thanked Malteser International Nigeria for the professional and quality work done for the refugees in Ogoja. He appealed that Malteser should extend to other sectors, so that more lives will be touched.

Rhema Care through the Executive Director Mrs. Kelechi Okoroji-Ejemson represented by the Program Manager, Mr. Lucky Ajuzie , appreciated the contribution of the Government of Nigeria (GoN) to the Cameroonian refugee situation.

She also thanked the government of Cross River, Benue, Taraba and Akwa Ibom state for providing enabling environment for Rhema Care to implement various kinds of projects in health, education, livelihood, child protection, WASH, Protection.

