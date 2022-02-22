Books

Roli Hazel is a multi talented writer that has enjoyed unparalleled success in her writing career.

The first jaw dropping moment came with the release of her Audio book titled “I love you” in May which surpassed 657,000 streams in less than three weeks after release. Making her the most streamed Nigerian spoken word artist.

READ ALSO:Reps summons NPA boss over $195m Deep Blue contract

The anticipated release of her Audio book in the United States already registering a pre order for 12 million copies.

Significantly, the most outstanding feat being her book “A penny for a tale” credited as the first ever epistolary novel in WhatsApp format.

Translated to over 10 languages, it received a 4.5 rating on Amazon. It has also recorded a startling online sale of 300 million copies.

Although not much is known about the author’s personal life as her only registered presence on social media is her Instagram account set to private. We do know she’s the owner and CEO of Hazel Foundation School