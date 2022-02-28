.

A former Commissioner in Ondo State, Femi Adekambi, has said that the All Progressive Congress Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was well prepared to lead the country.

Adekambi said this in Akure at the inauguration of the Ondo State Network for Tinubu, a support group for the actualisation of the presidential ambition of a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He added that Tinubu also has the capacity and the intellect to lead this country.

The Convener of the group said he dropped his senatorial ambition to work for Tinubu emerged candidate of the APC and then President of the country.

He said the group opted to mobilise support for Tinubu because he (Tinubu) ‘is prepared for the job’.

The former Commissioner mandated members of the group to woo 10 delegates from each unit with a view to securing a landslide victory at the APC primary.

According to him, “Tinubu has the capacity, the intellect to lead this country. He is prepared for the job. Tinubu does not need to know you to lift you to become somebody.

“Look at Lagos State. He turned it to Nation. When Obasanjo seized allocations to Lagos State, Tinubu survived and raised Lagos IGR from N700m to N20bn.

“Tinubu has raised a lot of people. He has touched many lives. He has been preparing for this job for many years and we know he will do well.”

Coordinator for Ondo North, Simisola, Ayoade, said there was nobody in the Southwest region that could match the pedigree and political clout of Tinubu.

Ayoade said Tinubu would win with a landslide at the party primary.

Also speaking during the ceremony, Barr. Tolu Babaleye urged members of the group to begin work immediately for the purpose of wooing many delegates.

