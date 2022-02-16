By Lawani Mikairu

Youths under the aegis of the Rescue Nigeria Forum , Solomon Dalung Foundation, have called on all eligible voters to support the presidential aspiration of a new generation presidential aspirant, Prince Adewole Adebayo.

The youths who made their position known in Lagos on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Rescue Nigeria Youth Solomon Dalung Foundation for South Western States , namely : Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo and Ogun States said that the older generation of politicians have failed the country, especially the youths who now graduate from schools without employment.

Speaking at the event, National President, Rescue Nigeria Forum, Comrade Navy Stephen said the youth are waiting for Prince Adebayo to flag off his campaign to ” enable us use the increasing youth number to express our support for his intention.”

” We are going to galvanize more than 60% of Nigeria eligible voters , who are mostly youths, for Prince Adebayo. He is a Lawyer and he has the pedigree. He cares about the people, the masses, especially the youths who have been marginalized by the older politicians. We will give him block votes”

Also speaking at the event, the South West Zonal Chairman, Rescue Nigerian Youth Solomon Dalung Foundation, Elemide Ayodeji Oluwaseun , said now is the time for the younger generation to take over their destiny from the selfish old politicians.

Oluwaseun said : ” We are not under the imprisonment of any cabal. The way we rally round this candidate ( Prince Adebayo ) would determine the future by the choices we are going to make.”

” We must stand on the mandate to determine the future. I am confident he will not let us down . Please, let us use our voter card to determine the future.

” This is the reason, we are calling on Prince Adewole Adebayo to contest for the office of the president, because we need change, Nigerians are tired of poverty, youth unemployment” . “Nigerian youths are getting tired of selfish politicians , failed promises by people who continue to perpetuate themselves in power , who cannot tackle our economic woes or the spike in insecurity ravaging the land.”

Representatives of the South West States were present at the inauguration ceremony which was witnessed by teaming youths cut across different ethnic groups .

Recall Prince Adewole Adebayo was in Minna this week to make his intentions known to Nigeria former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, (retd),

General Babangida promised to guide and offer necessary advice to Prince Adewole Adebayo to help him actualize his presidential ambition come 2023 general elections.

He, however, advised the presidential hopeful to run all ” inclusive campaign by ensuring that people from all sections of the country are carried along.”