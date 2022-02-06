By Bashir Bello

KANO — Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a new youth group under the auspices of We2gedaNG Movement has vowed to kick against godfatherism, moneybags politics and thuggery.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the group, Ibrahim Abdulkareem made the vow while unveiling the movement in Kano over the weekend.

Abdulkareem unfolded plans by the movement to mobilize army of youths in order to change the narratives in the country’s politics noting that it will not be business as usual, a situation where politicians use and dump the youths.

READ ALSOAPC youths unite all factions, mobilize over 30,000 youths

According to him, “We2gedaNG was initiated out of a passion to reunite the young generation of Nigeria regardless of religion, tribal and political sentiment and build a transparent and competent leadership structure in the country.

“The mission of We2gedaNG is basically premised on building youth that will develop new Nigeria.

“It is no longer business as usual. We would not allow anybody to use and dump us the youth anymore. We have come to realise that it is only during elections that politicians use religion and tribal sentiment to canvass support. This time, it will not work.

“We are ready to eliminate godfatherism in our politics, moneybags will not work. We would not allow them to use young people as thugs. We are ready to mobilise and rehabilitate the youths and ensure they know the right direction.

“We will use social media network to engage and evaluate aspiring leaders. It is time the government must value the life of the youth. We are not part of the decision making and unfortunately, when the decision is taken, it is to our detriment. We will raise an army of youth that will build new Nigeria that will work for us,” Abdulkareem stated.

Similarly, a member of We2gedaNG trustees, Dr. Anas Yazid who led the gathering to its strategic roadmap, said the movement is a data driven one which is ready to mobilise maximum support for any young aspirant willing to contest elective positions in the 2023 election but strictly by conditions that such candidates will match the manifestos and yearnings of the people.

Yazid continued when he explained that the movement is raising N2 billion to fund their activities nationwide while clarifying that no political figure or foreign agency is bankrolling the group.

“Although we will not allow political influence to bridge our ranks, we would support any competent and quality youth willing to contest next year’s election. The political party where he comes from does not matter to us.

“What matters to us is competency to deliver on our manifestos. After the wining election, we would continue to monitor and evaluate the person and whenever he or she deviate, we would commence immediately the process of recalling the person.

“It is also important to state that our movement is not being funded by any politician or foreign organisation. We are independent-minded people building a changing society,” Yazid however noted.