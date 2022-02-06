By Dapo Akinrefon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, on Saturday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of alleged plans to destabilize the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections saying their old ways of partnering with PDP stalwarts to thwart the party’s chances at the polls is no longer fashionable.

The Publicity Secretary of the Lagos PDP Caretaker Committee, Ademola Oyede said: “We read with dismay, a press statement credited to Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, wherein he reacted to an interview by former publicity secretary of PDP, Gani Taofik, calling on Governor Sanwo-Olu to join the PDP.

“One would wonder what partnership exist between the Lagos APC and the former Publicity Secretary of the Lagos PDP, Mr. Gani Taofik, who no longer speaks for the party, as it has recently become a trend for Lagos APC to consider personal opinion of an individual to mean the position of the Party.

“It’s important to reiterate here that PDP is a structured political party and not a property of an individual like the Lagos APC.

“We make bold to say that we have uncovered plans by the Lagos APC and their cohorts within the PDP to push their Governor in the next election, thinking we are going to jump on him being a sitting governor.

“Currently, Lagos PDP parades young and vibrant aspirants whose popularities have consumed that of their Governor and his godfather put together.

“We are very sure in the know of all attempts by Lagos APC to keep destabilizing the PDP as usual, but this time, their game is up.

“For the record, Gani Taofik is no longer the spokesperson of Lagos PDP, and whatever he might have said during his interview should be considered his personal opinion.

“Many would see the response of the APC spokesperson as a reflection of a party that’s totally In disarray, if not who takes an opinion of a mere party member as that of the party.”

