…raises concern over concluded FCT Council elections

…asks INEC to work on BVAS’ efficiency, credibility

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians and other non-state actors continue to clamour for credible electoral process in 2023 general elections, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, has counseled President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law without further delay.

The counsel was given by the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, and Board Member of Yiaga Africa, and Board of Trustee, BoT member, Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, while presenting a Preliminary Statement on 2022 FCT Area Council elections.

The report reads in part, “Yiaga Africa calls on the President to, without further delay, give assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

“INEC should urgently undertake an audit of the BVAS and ensure all the technological glitches with the devices are resolved, ahead of Ekiti and Osun 2022 off-cycle gubernatorial elections to prevent possible disenfranchisement of voters, but also inspire public confidence in electoral technologies being deployed INEC for elections.

“To avert possible voter disenfranchisement in subsequent elections INEC should synchronize all voter registration information with the newly created polling units on its online and offline databases. Timely upload of polling unit results on the INEC online portal will boost public trust and confidence in election results declared by INEC.

“Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to continue to maintain the highest level of transparency in the results collation process by ensuring polling units results are uploaded in timeously.”

However, according to Yiaga Africa’s report, the FCT Area Council election was fraught with shortcomings and infractions which include late deployment of election materials, poor distribution of PWD assistive materials, uneven allocation of voters to polling units and malfunctioning of the bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS).

The report pointed that Yiaga Africa considers these challenges a “rollback in the quality of Election Day administration” on the heels that Yiaga Africa had also predicted a low turnout of voters in the election, and this was manifested in polling units visited, especially in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, center.

The report also indicated through Yiaga Africa Watching The Vote, WTV, findings, there were challenges including; “Late Deployment of Election Materials and Delayed Commencement of Polls: Late opening and commencement of polls was observed across most of the polling units visited.

“Technological glitches with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS): Yiaga Africa observers reported that the BVAS machine was deployed across all the polling units visited, ​​however, the usage of the BVAS was fraught with challenges, ranging from the wrong configuration of BVAS to respective polling units, BVAS failing to accredit voters, delays in RATECHs response to BVAS complaints in some polling units as well as delays in authenticating voters within processing time.

“INEC Election Results Viewing Portal: Yiaga Africa monitored the posting of election results on the online portal, which the first polling unit result was uploaded at 3:45 pm (1:30 mins after the close of voting) on Election Day.

“Violation of electoral guidelines: Observers in eight pr cent of polling units observed reported that the voting cubicles were not set up in locations that guarantee the secrecy of the ballots.

“The LGA Results Collation Process Findings: As part of the comprehensive observation of the electoral process, WTV also deployed observers to the 20 LGA results collation centres. Findings from the LGA collation centres reveal the following.

“Compliance to COVID-19 public health protocols: 40% of WTV collation observers reported that there were no designated areas in the collation centres for implementing COVID-19 safety and health measures such as hand sanitizing. Also, coalition officers did not enforce compulsory wearing of face masks nor body temperature checks.

“Adequate deployment of Collation Officials: An average of five results collation officials, were seen in the LGA collation centres of which an average of two were women.

“Deployment of Security Officials: WTV observers reported the presence of security officials in all collation centres observed.

“Adequate deployment of Political Party Agents: WTV observed an average of five party agents were present at the LGA collation centres. Compliance with the use of election results forms: In all LGA collation centres that reported, collation officials entered the results for the chairmanship election in the original form EC 8C in figures.

“Two political parties majorly countersigned result forms: In LGA collation centres that opened and WTV observed, INEC collation officers requested party agents present to countersign the results form. In 100 per cent of those LGA collation centres, APC and PDP party agents present countersigned results summary forms respectively. The INEC officials also distributed copies of the results form to the party agents and security agents present.

“Posting official results at the collation centers: In 100 per cent of collation centers, the LGA collation officers completed the Notice of Results Poster EC60E for the chairmanship election and it displayed the result at the collation center.

“No party agent disagreed with the declared chairmanship results in all of the collation centers observed.

“Reported Critical Incidents Intimidation or Harassment: Incidents of Intimidation, harassment or violence during accreditation and voting was reported in three per cent of polling units observed. Women were targets of intimidation and harassment in three per cent of the observed polling units.

“Vote Buying: WTV observers witnessed an incident of vote-buying at Polling Unit 001 (Life camp ministers gate) in Ward 5 of AMAC. These were mainly perpetrated by representatives of the APC and PDP.”

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa commended FCT electorates for their resilience and determination to exercise their franchise despite logistical challenges, and also the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the elections.