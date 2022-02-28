By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said women must be supported in their bid to be part of government at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

Saraki stated this in a chat with newsmen at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abuja.

According to him, both women and the youths have a great role to play, because at the end of the day, governance is about providing for the people.

While explaining the role of women and youths in governance, Saraki noted that 70 per cent of the youths are less than 25 years, adding that the youths must play a role in both elective and appointive positions.

His words: “From my time as governor and a lawmaker at the National Assembly, I have always worked with the youths. I heard a lot of politicians saying that today, but you should check their records.

“The reality is that you can’t make laws or govern people and they are not part of it. Like a woman said here earlier, they must be part of the decision-making.

“My view is that women and youth who constitute more than 50 per cent of the voting population must play a key role in the government come 2023. That is what all of us, Nigerians, must do.

“It is only when we do that we will serve them better and if we want to do this, they must be part of the system,” he said.

On the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, Saraki urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill into law, saying it will remain a legacy he would be remembered for.

“I am told that there are still a few more days. Let us give him (President) a few more days to see what happens.

“My appeal has consistently been that the strength of any good governance is its electoral process. If we say we are for good democracy, good governance, you must have a strong, very good electoral act.

“We are leaders, not only in the continent; Nigeria is a strong member of the global community, and as such, when we speak, we should also do the right thing at home. We need a good and strong electoral Act.

“My appeal to Mr. President is that this is not about individual interests, but what is good for the country.

“No law can ever be perfect. I know it is not possible. From my own experience, this bill is good.

“He needs to sign and I think that will be the greatest legacy we have to lay the foundation for good governance.

“So, I hope that the last few days left, he will do the right thing for the country and for future generations of Nigeria, much younger ones,”

Speaking earlier at the meeting of the PDP Zonal and State Women Leaders, Saraki said that come 2023, the party would give more support to women to occupy more elective and appointive positions.

“I can promise you that with our chairman, I will also follow him behind, God willing, come 2023, we will attain that 50 per cent for women. We have to work hard.

“We have to go back to the ward, local and state units to mobilise our people,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria