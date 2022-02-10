By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

YENAGOA – A non governmental organisation known as Project Niger Delta, PND, has given reasons for the withdrawal of it earlier support for the presidential ambition of Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Delta State Governorship aspirant and former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, and Mr. Wilson Ayakpo Dauyegha, for the Bayelsa West Senatorial seat.

According to the group, the support and endorsements of the aspirants was hastily done without due consultation with the stakeholders and leaders of the group and Niger Delta region, adding further that the changing dynamics in the political scene has further compelled the group to arrived at its decision in the interest of the people of the Niger Delta region.

Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, the Executive Director and Coordinator Princewill Timipre Ebebi, explained that the reason for the decision was “based on the collective interest of the Niger Delta and was arrived after series of consultations with relevant stakeholders in the region.”

According to him, the group comprises, a coalition of prominent stakeholders in the region that has the public interest at heart, the Ijaw National Congress, INC, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC Worldwide, including Ex-Niger Delta agitators.

ALSO READ: APC reconcile parties ahead of FCT council election

He pointed out that it is imperative to note that the withdrawal of its support was not borne out of mischief, sentiments or pressure whatsoever, but was borne out of the need to further consult widely, strategize and reposition the group before throwing its weight behind any aspirant.

Instructively, he said the group will continue to engage in further consultation across leaders and youths in the region to select “more suitable candidates deemed fit by the stakeholders of the region in line with the goals and objectives of the group in particular and the Niger Delta region in general.”

Ebebi said: “Please take note that Project Niger Delta, PND, in collaboration with various stakeholders across nine Niger Delta States have officially and formally withdrawn our earlier support and endorsement of the presidential ambition of the Governor of Kogi State Alhaji Yahaya Adosa Bello and this is based on the general interest of the region for collective prosperity.

“PND is a pressure group which stands for the emancipation of the Niger Delta people on general goals and interests through responsive coordination in collaboration with the nine states of the region with legitimate engagement with various stakeholders for the needed development justice, progress, equity, peace, and checkmate government institutions in the region.”

It could be recalled that the group had earlier inaugurated its support group for Bello Presidency in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and Ondo States and has also inaugurated it’s chapters across the nine states of the Niger Delta.

Vanguard News Nigeria