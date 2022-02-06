By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians express views ahead of 2023 general elections and the type of leadership they want, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Sunday, declared support for South East geopolitical zone to produce next Nigeria’s president with reasons.

Speaking with Vanguard on where the next president of Nigeria should emerge from based on fairness, equity and justice, the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju, said the president of Nigeria come 2023 presidential election should be from South East Nigeria.

According to Adeyanju who is also a lawyer, politics is too dynamic but equity demands that South East should get presidential slot.

He said: “The argument by most politicians and parties who want to win election will be that South East does not have the numbers to swing elections but the zone deserves power.

“South West has gotten its fair share since return to democracy but they still want to contest. The South West should not get political power in 2023 because out of 22 years since return to democracy, they have gotten 16 years; Obasanjo – eight years, and Osinbajo – eight years; North got 13 years; South-South almost seven years and South East got zero.

“Politics is too dynamic but equity demands that south East should get presidential slot in 2023.”

However, he pointed that, “The generality from the North will tell you that the South has done president for 15 years, Obasanjo did eight years and Good Ebele Jonathan about seven years. Then Osinbajo got eight years. They will calculate everything to mean 23yrs.

“But people in the South will not reason like that. From all indications, the North is interested in power yet again in 2023 but will that be fair on the South East? The answer is no.”

Meanwhile, aspirants from the South jostling to move into Aso Villa and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari include Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim; Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Former Governor of Abia State, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu; Former Governor of Ogun State, Sen Ibikunle Amosun; Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Minister of State for Education, Dr Emeka Nwajiuba; a former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceutical, Sam Ohuanbuwa; former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr, Kingsley Moghalu; Minister of Science and Technology, Obgonnaya Onu; and Publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu.

While from North on the list includes former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed; Former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki; Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido; and Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima..

However, some groups are calling on former President Goodluck Jonathan, to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

