Ugwuanyi

Says Igbo Presidency long Overdue   

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Women from the North under  the aegis of North Central Women Forum(NCWF)  converged on Kaduna and  resolved to work with their hard earn  resources to ensure that Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi  Ugwuanyi is elected President come 2023.

The Women Forum said the decision to declare support for Governor  Ugwuanyi, popularly called “Gburugburu” was because of the manner he has been able to  entrench peace and  good governance in Enugu as well as assisting women and the downdroden to grow their businesses.

The women forum with members drafted from Niger, Kwara,  Nasarawa ,Plateau,  Benue, Kogi States  and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) held a “Crucial Meeting on Who to Support during the forthcoming 2023  elections at Barnawa , Kadunpa State with a call on “Nigerians  to support power shift to the Igbos , because it is long overdue.”

According to the Forum, the decision to hold the meeting in Kaduna was strategic for the  mothers,who expressed  worry

over  threats of political divisions; insecurity, high rate of poverty and unemployment , and socio-ecomomic problems militating progress and development of Nigeria.

In a Communique jointly  signed by the Coordinator of the Forum ,  issued after the crucial  meeting , the North Central Women Forum resolved to throw their weight behind Governor Ugwuanyi,whom they  described  as the most women friendly governor and Detribalised leader .

The 9 point communique jointly  signed by Coordinator and Secretary of the North Central Women Forum,  Christian Solomon Azege and Secretary Hajiya Amina Kure, stated:  ” He is currently the only governor of a state, who came on board and remembered the welfare of the women , traders and the downtrodden .

“One of the  reasons we resolved to endorse  Governor Ugwuanyi as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 is  because of his far reaching  Traders Empowerment Scheme launched in 2017 to assist genuine women traders and various businesses, irrespective of state of origin, religion or ethnicity.

“We have searched through all States and have discovered that Enugu State Governor amongst other Governors and  political leaders in the country has carved a niche for himself as a true  democrat with a good approach to governance ,peace and development of all citizens and residents, especially Northerners in Enugu State.

“We are also ready to move to the other geo-political zones to canvass for support for Igbo Presidency and Governor Ugwuanyi  and with God on our side victory is assured .”

