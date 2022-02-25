.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A group, under the aegis of the Ekiti State Youth Network (ESYN) has promised to mobilise one million youths to galvanise support for the Presidential ambition of Dr Funmilayo Wahhed- Adekojo in 2023.

They stated this at an emergency meeting held in Ado- Ekiti, Ekiti state weekend.

The group in a statement issued by its State Coordinator, Adeyemi Azeez and Organising Secretary, Adewumi Ifeoluwa said that Waheed Adekojo remained the best material for the presidential election in 2023.

According to them ” we are ready to galvanise support for the presidential ambition of Waheed Adekojo across the country.

They stated that ” Adekojo will serve Nigeria better if given chance to serve Nigeria.

According to the ” Nigeria needs a woman with a wealth of experience in the business world and humanitarian gesture to change the face of politics in Nigeria

” We are aware of the antecedent of Dr. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo and that is why we are rooting for her to become Nigeria’s next president.

“We are very confident that she has what it takes to lead Nigeria to the promised land and restructure the country.

They said that ” her success story through Funmiayinke Humanitarian services and FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited are a pointer to the fact that she is dependable, reliable and trustworthy.

“We know she can do it if she is given the chance to govern Nigeria. She has what it takes to bring rapid development to Nigeria.

They said that the time was now ripe

“for us to elect a first female president in Nigeria.

The group added that time is now ripe for Dr Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo to govern Nigeria”.