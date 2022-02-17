–Says APC’s failure ‘ll give it victory

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Accord Party on Thursday boasted that the alleged failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to keep to its election promises to Nigerians and the poor management of the nation’s economy, will facilitate the victory of the party (Accord Party) to win the Presidential election in 2023.

National Chairman of the Accord party, Mohammad Nolade, who briefed journalists during its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja, said with the feeling in the country that the APC has failed, his party was strategizing and consulting with relevant stake holders to take over power next year.

While describing his Party as the alternative party in the country, Nolade said they were working hard to make sure that Accord party is the number one party in the country.

He said, “The NEC is strategizing on how we are going to be the alternative party in the country to take over governance. Everybody knows that Accord has been very consistent since we were registered. In Accord we are working like a family. We have our internal problems but we have very good mechanism to resolve our differences. We want to be the number one party.

“By the grace of God, come 2023, Accord Party is going to occupy Aso Rock. With the efforts we are putting in place and the response we are getting from the public and the commendations, we are going to surprise Nigerians.

“We have been working very hard. Accord Party is the only party that doesn’t have external influence. We believe with the contacts our stakeholders are making, we believe with the feeling of Nigerians over the failed promises of the ruling party, people will look at our direction.

“We are growing every day. We are going to discuss about 2023 in our NEC meeting; we are going to discuss our strategy, mobilization and many other things. We are going to take the due process to make sure we arrive at where we can take over from the ruling party.”