By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE National Association of Nigeria Comrades, NANC, Tuesday stated that what the country needs in 2023 was a leader with a clear-cut vision of revamping every sector of the economy, irrespective of a political party.

The Association, which lamented over the unenviable status of the country, especially as it concerns the welfare of Nigerians and growth of the economy stressed the need for the country to redeem its image in the comity of nations.

Speaking with Vanguard during its meeting at the Peoples Club, Abakaliki, the National President-Elect of NANC, Comrade Ogbonnaya Chinwendu Emmanuel emphasized that the Association would not back any candidate that doesn’t have plans of protecting the future of youths and the country at large.

He called on youths to resist the temptation of collecting gratifications to vote for unqualified and selfish politicians as their future should remain paramount to them and to the candidates in the 2023 presidential elections.

“They have a whole lot to do. We have been on voter’s sensitization for a long now. We have been to the hinterlands in order to have different scenarios from what we have been having during the election. We will no longer collect one naira and go and vote. We want a Nigerian Leader who is ready to develop the country.

“Not individuals who will assume the position of the President for their own selfish interest. As time draw nearer, you see how prepared we are in the 36 states of the Federation.

“We need a candidate that is ready to grow the economy of this country. We need a new Nigeria. We need a candidate that is credible, reliable and nationalistic in administration. We want to achieve a new and progressive Nigeria after the 2023 elections.

“We should be ready to get a leader that will be able to fight corruption to a standstill. One that has value for Education and the ability to bring back our technology. Nigeria as a country is blessed. We need a leader that will be able to revamping this country.

“We want a leader that is ready to protect the future of the youths. Once the youths are engaged, nobody will be looking for crimes to commit.

“We will support such leader, irrespective of a political party. We are looking for a leader that is experienced. We are not looking at age but what can you offer. A leader that has a well-defined manifesto. We need someone who is energetic. Any youth that allows his or herself to be used is a foolish person.”

Also, the State Coordinator of NANC, Uche Egwu Michael said his administration has put machinery in place to ensure it stepped down the operation of the Association from the State level to every nooks and cranny of the State.

“I formed a 13 man cabinet immediately I took over as the State Coordinator. So far so good, what we are doing here today is to expand the coast from the zonal to the local government level, including the Ward.”

Vanguard News Nigeria