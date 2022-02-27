By Femi Bolaji

As political activities across the country reaches its crescendo, the Taraba state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the political party is expecting more defectors from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and the cabinet of the state governor, Darius Ishaku next month.

State Chairman of the party, Ibrahim El-Sudi, spoke weekend, while hosting an aspirant for Taraba South Senatorial seat, David Jimkuta and his supporters at the APC secretariat in Jalingo.

He explained that the courting of former Senate Deputy Minority leader, Emmanuel Bawacha and some key persons from the PDP to APC earlier this month has strengthened the party’s chances of taking over power in 2023.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari himself was the one that received Senator Emmanuel Bwacha into the party and I am telling you that a lot of people are still coming into the APC even from the cabinet in Taraba state.

“From next month you would see massive exodus of people joining APC because they are not satisfied with what is happening in the state.

“This is because a lot of them are disenchanted and feel that the only place they can realize their dreams of developing Taraba state is by moving to the APC.”

He said the party is more united and assured that all aspirants would be given equal opportunities to contest without discrimination.

The Taraba South Senatorial aspirant, David Jimkuta, who also spoke said he was at the party‘s secretariat with his supporters to declare his intention to contest the APC ticket for Taraba South Senatorial seat.

He said the chances of the party at gaining more follower-ship in the zone is bright with him and assured that he would do all in his might to ensure this materializes.

He also said his aspiration was him answering the call of the people in Taraba south who sees him as the most qualified to represent them at the Senate.

Jimkuta promised quality representation of the zone, more jobs, enhanced human and capital development if elected in 2023.