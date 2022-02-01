By Chinonso Alozie

The former governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, on Tuesday, alleged it was the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, who was behind the alleged N2.9 billion fraud allegation of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, against him (Okorocha).

Okorocha revealed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo.

Okorocha said how come it was the Uzodimma’s media handlers who were the first to break the story of a case in EFCC, shortly after he had declared for 2023 presidential ambition in Abuja on Monday.

The former governor added that he was surprised that Uzodimma’s media acted as the Public Relations Officer, of the EFCC, and that they had waited until after he (Okorocha) had declared his 2023 presidential ambition before they went to town with the said report of the EFCC case with Okorocha.

Okorocha said even at the time of filing this report that he has not been invited by the EFCC.

Okorocha said: “It may be interesting, for patriotic Nigerians, both at home and in diaspora, to hear that, the story of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, taking Senator Rochas Okorocha to court over N2.9 b fraud allegation, came from the media handlers of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, as breaking news. We read the story from them.

“And they had waited until the end or an hour, after the World Press Conference Okorocha had, over his interest to run for the office of President in 2023. They had wanted to inject a virus into that wonderful and exciting outing and the reason was they had waited for the event to come to an end before the nauseating breaking news from Gov Uzodinma’s media campaigners.

“Our innocent question, therefore, is this; when did the media handlers of Governor Uzodinma become the Public Relations Officers (PROs) or Special Advisers on media, to the EFCC, that is not part of the government in Imo? We are not shouting that this witch-hunt would stop, but for the world to see and know how the government in Imo, has been executing its anti-Okorocha plot or acting the anti-Okorocha Script to the best of its ability and that of its superintendent.

“As we write, Okorocha is yet to be served off the EFCC case. But those who knew about it were in a hurry to give it out as breaking news. We believe that it is a natural law that there is a limit to which to pursue someone unjustly too.

“Okorocha had honoured the EFCC invitations at any given time. And we could not reconcile or fathom why Okorocha should be reading EFCC case against him from Governor Uzodinma’s media handlers, even when he has not been served. We won’t talk about the Federal High Court Order on EFCC for Enforcement of Okorocha’s fundamental Human Rights. We won’t talk much about that. We would only continue to watch the most recent unfolding drama – the drama of serving or informing Okorocha about a case against him, through the media agents of the Imo governor.

“For the 2023 Presidency, Okorocha’s fate is in the hand of God. If God says, Okorocha would be the President of Nigeria in 2023, he could make all these attacks and jigsaw become ladders for Okorocha’s route to Aso Villa. With God, nothing is impossible in Heaven and on Earth. However, Okorocha likened the EFCC drama to how his son-in-law, was roughly handled, arrested by security operatives allegedly sent by the Imo state government.

He said: “It is also not surprising that the same method adopted in the invasion of St. Peter’s Anglican church Eziama-Obaire and abduction of Uche Nwosu on Sunday, December 26, 2021, has similarities with the stampede or commando method adopted in the reported Monday, January 31, 2022, EFCC case against Okorocha.

“In the case of Nwosu, they waited until the outing Church Service for the late mother started before invading the Church with the attendant sporadic shooting and the abduction of Nwosu. In the case of the EFCC on Monday, January 31, 2022, they waited until the end of the World Press Conference. And they had done that to kill or destroy the successful outing.”

