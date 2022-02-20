…endorse House of Reps ticket

By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, the people of Uzenena community in Esan North-East Local Government of Edo State, have thrown weight behind, Oseyili Anenih, son of Late Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Tony Anenih, to run for Esan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency seat.

The Uzenema community elders led by Jonah Agumelen, the Odionwele (the oldest man in the village) endorsed Anenih following a critical customary blessing for Mr. Anenih, which they said is crucial to not only strengthening his political base to contest the House of Representatives seat but is also a condition precedent to any declaration by an Esan politician.

Agumelen who spoke at the endorsement ceremony conveyed by the aspirant, Anenih, and held at the Anenih family compound in Uzenema with over 400 community leaders, elders, and youth groups including the immediate family of the late strongman of Edo politics, Chief Tony Anenih, popularly called ‘Mr Fix-it’ in attendance said the aspirant’s family has contributed enormously to the community, Edo State, and Nigeria at large.

He added that said the community endorsing Anenih as their brother’s son is a strong mark of support and assured that the people will all vote for him

Meanwhile, he received endorsement from political leaders, youth and women groups in Uzenema for the federal constituency seat come 2023, also from the state and across the country.

He said: “No one else after this endorsement of Ose, will come from Uzenema for the Reps seat.”

“As a community, we will all vote for Ose Anenih because we have given him our blessings and prayers. He is a good man; and he is our own.”

“He is from a good home, and his family has contributed enormously to this community, Edo State and Nigeria at large.”

In the same vein, the oldest man in the Anenih clan, Akiohiamen Robertson, has also blessed the aspiration of Ose, describing him as a worthy son who will continue to serve the community as selflessly as his father did.

Speaking on his endorsement, he (Anenih) said he was humbled by the enormous support, excitement and acceptance by his people.

He promised not to disappoint them and pledged to protect, promote the interests of his community, and to serve them to the best of his ability.

“Politics is about consultations and consensus building. I have gained the trust of my community, and now I have to do the same across the entire constituency.

“This marks the beginning of what is still a long journey. I look forward to engaging with the wider constituency so I can present to them my plans and ideas that I believe will make Esan North East/South East Constituency even greater than it currently is.”

Oseyili Anenih is running under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for House of Representatives for the North-East/South-East Federal Constituency ticket, and also seen as a leading aspirant for in the constituency