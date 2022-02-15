.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Dr Nnana Elias Igwe, weekend stated that Governor David Umahi has performed creditably well in various sectors, to qualify him for the position of the President in next year’s general election.

The Medical Consultant stated this in Abakaliki, during a Solidarity Rally organized in collaboration with the Students’ Union Government, SUG, of Ebonyi State University, EBSU, to support good governance in the State.

He noted that the Governor has made a notable impact in the State, especially in the area of infrastructural and human capital development.

Igwe, who is gearing up to contest the position of the Governor of Ebonyi State in 2023, explained that if he emerges as Governor, his administration would focus on industrialization, as a way of creating jobs and advancing the economic development of the State.

According to him, youths of the State would be given priority attention, in order to redirect their minds away from crimes and unwholesome practices and give them the opportunity to become self-reliant and self-sufficient.

“Personally, if I should be given the opportunity to help in the social system of the leadership of this State, I believe, we have to massively talk about the industrialization, the agricultural sector and the Health sector. I have been a medical doctor for some years now. Am a Consultant. Ebonyians need to eat. The only way you can eat is to develop the agricultural sector; help and develop viable and sustainable industries.

“The NIGERCEM has been there and the Governor has been doing his best to see to the reactivation of it. But, I believe that as far as we are coming in for the best, we will ensure that not just the Industries, the Agriculture, the Education sector, and most importantly the youths will be given priority attention because most of them are unemployed.”

He explained that his administration would promote peace and the unity of the Ebonyi people by strengthening the traditional institutions, local and State security compositions and promoting the language and culture of peace across every nook and cranny of the State.

“The best way to promote peace is to resuscitate the traditional institutions. They should be able to create harmony among the people. The culture of the Ebonyi people is peace. We love our brothers. If the traditional institutions are galvanized to understand that people need to have a social reorientation among themselves, I believe that all those minor conflicts that lead to major ones, that lead to the death of the people, we can be taken care of”.

He further pointed out that the essence of the rally was to project and propagate the impact of the good governance agenda of the present administration in the State.

“The rally is in collaboration with the Students Union Government of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki. The aim is to enhance, promote and develop more of the good governance tendencies that our dear Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi has been propagating.

“We see that he has been doing wonderfully well and there’s every need for us to let people know more of those things he has been doing and to let people know that we truly, truly support him.

“And that’s why we believe that the best avenue to do that is to use the youths and the best youths at this stage are the students who have been at the front for the struggle of his administration.

“Our dear Governor has been at the forefront to ensure that there’s massive infrastructural development in Ebonyi State. He has been doing wonderfully well, both infrastructurally, socially, economically and otherwise.

“He who will not work, should not eat and the best way to work is to create an enabling environment for people to do that. One, peace and tranquillity. If we have peace in our land, definitely the agricultural sector I talked about will be massively boosted.

“If we have accountability and good governance that necessitated this massive rally, definitely the leader should be able to create jobs. People need to retire when they are due to retire. And people need to be paid when they should be paid.

“If all those things are there, definitely, if you can work, if you can participate in the Agricultural sector, if you can build industries, develop new ones, definitely there will be no hunger in the land.”

Vanguard News Nigeria