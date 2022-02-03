By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections in the country, Governor Udom Emmanuel has cautioned the people of Akwa Ibom State to be wary of politicians that would engage them in activities averse to peace in pursuit of power.

Emmanuel who spoke on Wednesday at the New Year get-together of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) held at the state party secretariat, Atan Offot, Uyo, stressed that no political venture was worth compromising the safety of the people.

He appreciated Akwa Ibom people for sustaining their trust and support for the PDP, and reassured that his administration would continue to work hard to ensure all ongoing projects.

His words: “Today if you talk about the PDP in Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State will be rated as one of the strongest. I thank you for your faithfulness and for standing strong for our party, for contributing to the national strength of our party. Thank you for believing in this umbrella.

” We will make sure this umbrella remains intact and covers everybody. My manifesto to contest election was under the logo of the PDP. We have a little more than a year to go, but I want to assure the party that all ongoing projects will be completed.

“We’ll work day and night to make sure we deliver on the manifesto we presented to this party. I will never do anything with selfish intention. Everything I do is in the interest of Akwa Ibom people.

“I am advising you as my brothers and my sisters, nothing on planet earth is worth your life. Don’t accept things that will affect your life or that of your family members for a peanut. Anybody who wants to serve you sincerely the way God wants it, will never put such a price on your head”

The governor advised all party members and supporters on the need to unite with the leadership of PDP in the state to contribute the required quota of support to the party at the national level in order to regain power at the center in 2023 and restore the depleted economy.

He also advised that persons given position of responsibility should handle their offices faithfully and avoid activities that may jeopardize their safety, assuring continuous improvement in the welfare of party officers across all levels.

In his remarks the State Chairman of the PDP, Elder Aniekan Akpan, commended the governor for sustaining the New-Year- get together all through the past six years of his government and for particularly stabilizing the party in the state.

He also lauded the governor’s leadership for bringing succor to the people of Atan Offot community where the party Secretariat is located through the provision of steady power supply.