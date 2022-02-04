Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 presidnetial election, the Tinubu Support Group TSG has dismissed reports of a cold war between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, declaring that both men are getting along quiet well.

Head of Media and Publicity of the TSG, Tosin Adeyanju in a statement Friday night in Abuja, said Tinubu has a good relationship with all his mentees.

“Our principal already declared to run for Presidency come 2021 and we are optimistic that all those who graduated from his political school of thought including the Vice President will support his ambition.

“We are not bordered. We are confident and we know that in 2023, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the President of Nigeria by God’s grace”, he stated.

Adeyanju also debunked speculations of an altercation between the TSG and the South West Agenda for Asiwaju SWAGA.

He said the recent conference of Tinubu Support Groups in Abuja was to identify with groups working for Tinubu and help with policy direction and advice.

According to him, there was no time that a directive was given for the support groups to collapse their structures under one umbrella.

He described the publication as a mischievous attempt to the drag Tinubu camp into controversies and urged Nigerians and especially Tinubu loyalists not to fall for the mischief.

He said all groups will retain their identities and functions and will continue to do the work they have started in their various locality.

“Our attention has, however, been drawn to a report in an online newspaper alleging that harmonization had worsened a phantom cold war between Tinubu Support Group TSG and South West Agenda SWAGA.

“This is an imagination of the news organisation in order to create unnecessary attention. Tinubu Support Group and other support groups are wholly committed to the progressive ideology of the Tinubu political family and we remain focused on the task ahead.

“There has never been and there will never be war in whatsoever form between our group (TSG) and any other support group. Our political family remains and will forever remain strong. And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party ambition of our principal,” Tosin said.

He noted that the TSG was formed by majority of National Assembly members and Tinubu’s political associates in October 2020 and not December 2021 as reported in the online portal.