By Joan Idu

Known for her picturesque landscapes, safe environment, and hospitality, Enugu has been home to many sons and daughters of southeast extraction, and played host to Nigerians and foreigners, since the early 1900s.

Before the state was created in 1991, it had been the capital of the old eastern region and the east-central state.

The state which is dubbed the “civil service state”, made up of 17 local governments, and popularized by coal, is not just a home to its indigents, but a home to all, and a haven to peace seekers.

The state, dominated by civil servants and students, is perceived as a less business venture environment, owing to the absence of many industries, with only a few countable factories and other establishments which have remained in the state, due to its friendly business environment, and the ease of business in the state.

This by extension, affects the internally generated revenues in the state.

As the year progresses, so does the number of people, as well as their needs.

However, with the progression of the years, comes technological advancements, and various ways to improve the economy of the state, but these can largely be achieved, with the right people at the helm of affairs.

There are many gifts of nature bestowed on the city of Enugu. The Unity Park, Nike Lake Hotel and Resort, Ngwo Pine Forest, Akwuke Sand Beach, National Museum of Unity, Awhum Waterfalls, Adada River, and Ezeagu Spring, are all nature’s reserves in Enugu, replete with an abundance of beauty.

These gifts of nature and many more unmentioned here if harnessed and properly managed will increase the State’s revenue and provide employment for our people.

OUR PEOPLE means anyone resident or born in the State. We all belong here and are one people.

Enugu has been the pride of the Igbo man and the symbol of civility. A citadel of learning with multiple Tertiary Institutions.

Enugu is heavily blessed with entrepreneurial people who conceived PRODA, a key technological outfit.

The legacy of the people must be kept alive.

Enugu has been a city like any other, with crimes and outlaws, but with less audacity for the crimes.

Gradually, the young ones have become deviants, and the crime-free areas have become dungeons.

Why is our dear Enugu State drifting dangerously away into dungeons?

Whether you’re a young boy fetching well water at Uwani, An artisan working at Timber, a mallam selling suya at Owerri road, an Nsukka woman selling okpa in the early hours of the morning, a civil servant working at the state secretariat, a student held up in traffic at Abakpa during the morning rush hour, an Ezeagu woman selling Abacha at Ogbete, a Udi man tapping palm wine, a mechanic at Coal Camp, a Nkanu woman selling ewa leaves at Eke Agbani, a bus driver or conductor unduly extorted during trips, a business owner burdened by excessive taxation, a school leaver seeking for a job, a pensioner waiting endlessly for your benefits, or a sports enthusiast, you’re directly or indirectly affected by the policies of the state government, as well as the decisions of the leaders.

You may live in Abakpa, Agbani Road, Asata, Achara-Layout, Coal Camp, Emene, GRA, Independence Layout, Trans-Ekulu, Obiagu or any town and village within Aninri, Awgu, Enugu North, Enugu South, Enugu East, Ezeagu, Igbo Etiti, Igboeze North, Igboeze South, Isi Uzo, Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Nsukka, Oji-River, Udenu, Udi, or Uzo-Uwani Local Government Areas, but the state belongs to you, as much as it belongs to the lawmakers.

As the 2023 general election draws closer, we are charged to vote for our future, for a visionary, and pedigree.

The bags of rice, packets of salt, sachets of tomatoes, packs of spaghetti, and wads of Naira notes that are given to us to buy our votes, can only last a while, while the wrong people we sell our votes to, will be in office for 4 years without caring about us at all, if they eventually win. By selling our votes, we’re mortgaging our future and that of our descendants.

The Indigents of Enugu, the residents of the state, and the citizens of Nigeria are hereby enjoined to actively participate in the forthcoming electioneering process.

Elections should be elective and not selective, and occupying a political seat, should not be dependent on a godfather. The time to actualize the positive change we have been clamouring for is now.

A NEW DAWN IS KNOCKING!

This new dawn is our chance to reject political opportunists, take back control of the state and shape the destinies of our people.

Enough of sycophancy and political godfatherism!

A new dawn is upon us