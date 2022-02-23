The National Coordinator of the All Progressives Erudite Youths For Good Governance (APEYGG), and a major stakeholder of the APC, Hon. Amb. Johngold Tejiri Collins has said that a paradigm shift is long overdue in Delta state.

In an interview with newsmen at his Abuja residence, he lamented the systemic failure of successive governments in Delta state.

While admonishing Deltans to pray fervently to God for a drastic change in the polity, he asserted that the youths remain the trustees of posterity.

“Next year, Deltans shall decide who pilots the affairs of our dear state and we must be extremely cautious in our choice of leaders. We cannot continue to be led by selfish elements whose sole purpose of coming to power is to put Deltans in the dark.”

He further said that Delta State youths are gearing towards making decisions that will determine their future. He said the key lesson from modern world history is that young people act as machineries of socio-political change and its primary engineers.

“When effectively mobilized, youths provide the necessary energy and the maximum capacity to get wheels turning for divergent vehicles of progressive change in their communities. Young people play a major role in choosing the leaders that will salvage the state from gross macroeconomic mismanagement. Deltans today are bedevilled by aberrant leadership and abysmal governance. The common people are hungry and frustrated.”

Amb. Johngold further asserted that the youths know what they have, they know what they don’t have and they know that their lives could be better through a paradigm shift.

Hon. Amb Johngold also said the All Progressive Erudite Youths For Good Governance (APEYGG) has taken its stand on the future of young men and women in Delta State and that it is time to rise up in cooperative action and passionate intensity of purpose.

“We need to sanitize ourselves and prepare to use our electoral values, our competence, our expertise, our belief, our education, our morality, our zeal and desire to help our dear state from the shambolic ‘Smart Agenda’ of the present administration in Delta state. The present political apparatus in Delta state is a killer of development in the state. The present administration is not ready to succeed and to achieve any prosperity for Deltans and we must involve ourselves in the process of electing the most credible and honest set of people as our next leaders. Our resolve to embrace progressive change in Delta state is based on the facts we have, the facts we see and the truth that we must accept.

He lauded the Deputy President of the Senate Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State APC chairman Elder (Engr) Omeni Sobotie and other executives, chieftains and party faithfuls for their tireless effort while praying to God to grant them grace to emerge victorious in their future political endeavors.

