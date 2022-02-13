*Warns against grabbing power by violence

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has said there is no division in the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party ,PDP, over the choice of Pastor Umo Eno as his preferred successor.

Emmanuel spoke while fielding questions from newsmen Saturday evening during the 10th Series of “ThegovernorSpeaks” programme aired live on state-owned and private Radio stations operating in the state.

He said he would not be distracted by insinuations on the social media, stressing that he would rather remain focused on his completion Agenda.

He reiterated his warning against using violence to grab power, saying that he would vote for peace and not for violence during the party primaries and the general elections.

His words: “As a leader I am entitled to only one vote during the party primaries and the general elections. And that my vote is not for violence, it is not for the man that will go and carry gun and point on your head to grab power.

“Whoever grabs power by violence will rule by violence. So I am telling you that my vote is for peace, it is for progress, it is for economic prosperity, for infrastructural development, unity and I can keep counting.

“So our party the PDP is not divided anything. Those social media things we read is not helping us in any matter. I don’t follow those things, I must get focused; I don’t need those distractions”

On his promise to complete all ongoing projects before end of his tenure ends including Road infrastructure the governor assured that his administration was doing everything humanly possible to ensure that was achieved.

The governor thanked God that his administration has been able to complete some of the capital projects it started despite the recession in the country and the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

He explained that the execution of those projects across the state even created job opportunities for the youths who worked as labourers at the construction sites.

“These are things that stimulates the economy anywhere in the world. Anytime a country is in recession and you want to come out of the recession, spend more money on infrastructural development, spend more on capital expenditure.

“People hear about COVID-19, but they don’t know the negative impact on the economy around the world. Thank God we have just completed our Smart building” the governor noted.

He commended the youths for maintaining peace in their domains, saying, “Our youths are very commitment in keeping the peace in the state. I can see their determination to actually make the state safer than what we can offer from the normal course of policing. That is commendable and I applaud them for that”

Also responding to a question on security, the governor who noted that though state governments do not have control over the sector, said his administration has however continued to intervene in some areas such as providing patrol vehicles for security agencies in the state.

“As at today we have got some Gunboats for the Army. At the last count I think it was not less than five (5). I think where the Federal government can help us is in terms of personnel. I heard that they want to recruit over 40,000 personnel, but they want to spread that over four years.

” I was happy thinking it was going to be for one year. But if they can give me 1000 in addition to what I have now in the state, it is better than nothing. So as a government we will continue to do our best to protect lives and property” the governor said.