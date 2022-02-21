By Chioma Onuegbu

SIX political groups have come together to endorse former speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Onofiok Luke for the 2023 governorship election in the State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This is contained in a communique made available to newsmen Sunday evening in Uyo, jointly issued by the groups namely Social Justice Movement (SJM), Democratic Alternative (DA) Akwa Ibom Students Congress (AKSC) Not Too Young To Lead Parliament (NTYLP), Political Action Initiatives (PAI), and Maintaining Peace From Justice Movement (MPJM).

According to the communique’, the groups which met in Uyo on Saturday, particularly expressed satisfaction that Luke who is currently the member representing Etinan federal consituency has been going about his consultations in a mature, methodological manner.

They stressed that they are throwing their weight behind Onofiok Luke because he has been with the poor, with high and mighty and still remembers that there is serious hunger in the streets of the State.

The communique’ reads in part: “It is important to state that among all the aspirants who have so far muted or publicly declared their gubernatorial ambition against 2023, only Rt. Hon Onofiok Luke knows what lies ahead as regards how to pragmatically re-energise the obviously comatose social sector of our economy.

“We need to be alive to our responsibilities as citizen to enjoin all right-thinking members of the society in Akwa Ibom State to support someone who knows all the socio-political and geo-economic nooks and crannies of this state and how to solve their segment-specific problems.

“That is the sole reason for our unreserved endorsement of Rt Hon. In 2019, Rt. Honourable Oniofiok Luke almost lost his life to defend the cause of this state.

“It takes someone who has the love of his people to shun all approaches to sell out the House of Assembly to the then growing opposition in order for them to effect the impending impeachment of the governor; it takes someone who is courageous, intelligent, experienced but humble to govern a state like ours.

“We longer want an assumed elitist administration led by foreign indigenes with international emails but who only know Uyo and their villages, because they are too proud to come down to our level; too clean to enter the streets.

“It often said a friend in government is a friend lost; but we have seen that since getting into government as a personal assistan to Gov Godswill Akpabio, to being the speaker of state house of assembly till now that he is in the national assembly, Onofiok Luke has never lost any of his friends, rather he is gathering more of them, especially, at the grassroots”

The groups in the communique’ signed by their leaders , Dr Akwaowo Akpan for SJM; Engr Edet Oton for DA; Comrade Courgae Udoh for AKSC; Rev Andy Micheal for NTYLP; Mr Sunday Ibanga for PAI; and Chief Udo Inyangekpe for MPJM, noted that they

wholeheartedly rejected all entreaties to join the bandwagon of those milling round the government anointed aspirant to support Luke.

