.Says my ONDIPA template can turn Nigeria to a Singerpore by 2032

By Dapo Akinrefon



The Chief Executive Officer, Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA, Mr. ‘Boye Oyewumi, on Saturday, urged Nigerians to choose technocrats of unquestionable character instead of politicians of no second address to preside over the affairs of the nation, especially, the National Assembly.

Oyewumi, who recently declared his intention to represent the Ondo Southern Senatorial District in Senate, said: “The first impediment in liberating our political structure is by doing away with primordial sentiments.

“In Nigeria, it is so unfortunate that appointments to key and sensitive positions revolve along tribal, religious factors; merits hardly play any role in the consideration. This must be urgently addressed.

“A politician lives on, I stay with my people, a technocrat lives on what he has done, therefore, we must see beyond the veils of political jamborees and sentiment to consciously elect leaders who knows their onions.”

Oyewumi also affirmed his readiness to contest the Ondo Southern Senatorial district election come 2023.

According to him, there’s an urgent need to facilitate sustainable development projects and initiatives which will reposition the country for more economic growth and development.

He reiterated the need for a structural leadership in Ondo South Senatorial District, one which can only be heralded by a proper-blend of technocrats and politicians.

He said: “If religion and tribal sentiments are bypassed for merit, my ONDIPA template can turn Nigeria to a Singerpore, Malaysia, etc by 2032 and we can rival China in the next twenty years. Yes! we have the resources to make that possible.”