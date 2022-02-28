An aspirant for Ondo South Senatorial District seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Boye Oyewumi, on Monday, urged Nigerian youths to use their population to their advantage even as they continue to push for inclusion in governance.

He spoke at the inauguration of the Executives of the APC Progressives Youths and Students Council held in Akure recently.

Oyewumi is the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo state Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA.

He explained that youths in the nation, who account for a large percentage of the nation’s population, must make themselves politically relevant by strategically contributing to national conversations and embracing initiatives that will present them as a take over generation that is mentally and psychologically ready for the task of leadership.

Oyewumi said: “There is a need for the youths to use their demographic strength at the table as power will not be given to them à la carte. Their inclusion in politics is a fundamentally democratic and political right which is crucial to building a stable and progressive nation.

“Nigerian youths also need re-orientation to be alive to their responsibilities to the society and the nation. Handing power to the youth just like that as they demanded would not only be counterproductive but catastrophic. Giving power to one who is ill-prepared for it, as the country is experiencing at present, is clearly an invitation to anarchy and failure.

“If the youths are desirous of political leadership, they must as a matter of necessity undergo mentorship in the hands of the statesmen, committed democrats and patriotic leaders. The youths must perfect their leadership skills. Leadership is much more than occupying position of authority. It is about influencing actions and policies necessary for the pursuance of a common goal.”

Presenting an award to Mr Oyewumi for his outstanding contributions to Investment promotion and development in Ondo state, the South West Zonal Coordinator of the APC Youths and Students Council, Mr. Salau Mohammed commended the Oke-Igbo indigene for supporting Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s vision to transform Ondo state from a civil service state to one whose economy is driven by industrialisation.