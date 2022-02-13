…says former Abia Gov has been in touch with region for 38 years

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The northern region of Nigeria has declared the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as its presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

By the declaration, the region has asked others Nigerians who have either indicated interest or jostling for the plum office in the All Progressives Congress, APC, to shelf their ambitions.

The Director-General, Arewa Summit International, Dr. Bashir Lamido gave the advice while speaking in Yola, Adamawa State over the weekend.

Lamido, a chieftain of the APC also enjoined all other aspirants in the southern Nigerian and indeed, all parties to support Kalu.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja, he said that Kalu who is a former governor of Abia from 1999 to 2007 was a detribalised Nigerian, submitting that he will serve the interest of all Nigerians as the President of the country in 2023.

“The North won’t support a regional candidate like Tinubu, Osinbajo, Umahi or Amaechi. It is about trust and who can truly defend Nigeria.

“In 2023, we won’t support any regional candidate; Kalu has what it takes to lead Nigeria. He knows Nigeria too well having been in close and brotherly relationship with the North in the past 38 years. We won’t support someone that would emerge and destabilize Nigeria.

“It is important they step down now and adopt Orji Kalu because the North won’t support them. Politics is a game of interest, and Orji Uzor Kalu is the interest of the North and millions of other Nigerians,” Lamido said.