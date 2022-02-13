—Says he’s Nigerian special purpose vehicle’ for 2023 polls

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, The Nigerian Group, TNG, has written to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to adopt the former president of the Senate as its presidential candidate for the election.

The group said that Dr. Saraki, who was also a former governor of Kwara State has what it takes to unite the country and end sectional and tribal agitations.

TNG Director of Advocacy,

Gbenga Alexander Obisesan, said that the former president of the Senate has shown a deep knowledge of the country’s challenges and can offer solutions to Nigerian problems.

The letter which was sighted by Vanguard read: “Dear Leaders and Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), here comes a period where we have to be decisive, deliberate and thorough about salvaging Nigeria with our very best. There is no luxury of time to gamble and resources to waste because the people in the saddle are as undemocratic as autocrats.

“Nigerians have been poorly and badly served; they are hoping and waiting on us to provide the best alternative after eight years in the wilderness of hopelessness with the APC.

“They want to see the potential of our nation becomes a reality. They saw how a bag of rice has moved from 7,000 under the PDP to 27,000 under the APC.

“But there is a problem; we are torn in between choosing a presidential candidate who can resonate and connect with diverse interests and pandering to some good but narrow political consideration called the North-South divide (zoning).

“As an opposition party, can we afford to be limited by the Nigerian fault lines?

“After almost 23 years of this democratic journey, the agitation over sectional interest in the form of zoning has not helped in healing our divided country. Unfortunately, our fault lines have widened even when the North and the South have had a fair chance to lead.

“What we have in summary is agitation for Political Power in the name of politics and zonal interest, which has only benefitted a few across board.”

The letter further said, “The overarching goal of democratic government is to bring good governance to the people and, at a minimum, the greater majority.

“We have seen the array of quality of presidential aspirants on parade; they are men of outstanding qualities and significant history. But about 2023, and considering the existential factors, the PDP can only narrow down its choices to one or two persons.

“The party can equally set up an independent study group to assess certain variables and factors that can fit in for national acceptability.

“By our projection and with due respect to all the aspirants on parade, we believe that Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki is one eminent individual who ticks the boxes for the PDP in all ramifications.

“He is the bridge between the South and North and young and old. He is a medical doctor who is an economist and a lawmaker at the same time. He is a public-private person in one.

“Dr Saraki is “The Nigerian for All Nigerians.” He is a consummate politician who the East and Niger Delta will see a liberal and detribalised Nigeria that they can work with; an affectionate personality that the Southwest can call their own; and Northerner who is at home with the Arewas. He is from Kwara State, but his Nigerian posture and attributes have put him above the rest.

“To the PDP Delegates, this is one man who can unite this country and end sectional and tribal agitations. Through his Grow Nigeria Conversations and many other public engagements, Dr Saraki has shown a deep knowledge of the country’s challenges and can offer solutions to Nigerian problems.

“Let us pitch our tent with Saraki as a party. We will urge all the Aspirants to let us reason together in the interest of our beloved country. PDP Can do it.”