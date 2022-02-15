Atiku Abubakar

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE South-West Development Frontier, SDF, yesterday, urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition, saying those canvassing for his presidency are trying to perpetuate injustice, which is against the unity of the country.

Speaking in Lagos during a protest, the convener of the group, Mr. Olufemi Osabinu, said: “2023 is a crucial moment that will determine a lot in the stability, or otherwise, of our democracy. Nigerians should be allowed to elect a leader, who can stabilise the polity and move the country forward from where the current administrations will hand over in 2023.

“We are at the forefront of the call for political parties in the country to have their presidential ticket zoned to the Southern part of the country, for the sake of equity and justice. While the aspiration of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar sits comfortably with the letter of the 1999 constitution, it negates the spirit of the same constitution which recognizes the principle of federal character in appointments into public office, though it does not expressly bar such persons from aspiring to lead their country.

“Furthermore, we make a clear and undiluted call on former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to give second thoughts to his desire to contest for the office of president in the elections again in 2023. While Alhaji Abubakar has served the nation with distinction, as evidenced in the fact that we have been his supporters for years, it is also undeniable that at 77years of age going into this race, it will be a mismatch of national priorities to support his quest, taking into consideration the unique interplay of circumstances currently confronting our country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria