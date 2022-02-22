Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

The Forum of members of State Houses of Assembly in the South-South zone of the country, under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has endorsed the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for Presidency in 2023.

Rising from its extraordinary meeting at Monty Suites, Zone 6, Calabar, capital of Cross River, yesterday, the forum in a communiqué said among others, “That the APC State Assembly Legislators Thank His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade for promptly connecting the state to the centre and for, indeed, being the first in the South-South geopolitical zone.

“That the APC State Assembly Legislators of the South-South, who were elected by the people of the six (6) States that make up the Geo-political Zone believe that the best thing for our party as we approach the 2023 general elections is to give room for marginalised zones to produce the next president. Consequently, we appeal to the national leadership of our party, the APC to zone the presidency to North Central for fairness and sense of belonging to prevail.

“We hereby state that we agree to support our colleagues in the North Central to contest for the position of the President of Nigeria in 2023 – which is a position that the zone had hitherto been deprived of since Nigeria became independent in 1960.”

“That we have painstakingly brainstormed on the political developments in our party, the All Progressives Congress, vis-a-vis the need for Nigeria to chart a course to a more secure and prosperous country and have therefore decided to throw our weight behind the presidential bid of the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.”

“That the APC State Assembly Legislators of the South-South commended the Governor Mai Mala Buni Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for its hardwork in ensuring the consistent growth of the party, which has attracted thousands of eminent Nigerians into the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria