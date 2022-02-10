.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A political pressure group, Burutu LGA Youths Alliance, has urged Chairman of the Local Government Council, Ambassador Godknows Angele to run for the Burutu federal constituency in the 2023 general election.

The group in a statement by its Coordinator, Mr Frank Magada, said: “That the Burutu LGA youths are ready to support and contribute money to buy his PDP nomination form for him, to emerge the federal lawmaker.

“Going by our consultation in the Burutu South, he seems most qualified due to his youthful, legislative and a blend of executive experiences, hence he is well equipped to represent Burutu at the federal level.

“We commend Ambassador Godknows Angele developmental drive, accommodating people’s free spirit, down to earth and always willingly ready to help, virtuous that are rare in politicians, which speak loud for him.

“Looking at the fact that the Burutu North, have consecutively represented Burutu federal constituency for three terms, since Mr Tam Brisibe voluntarily relinquished the seat after serving two terms”.

