By Etop Ekanem

As Davis Emareyo Emerhi is set to embark on a rescue mission to offer Ughelli North, South and Udu cederal constituency a quality representation, he outlined some of his agenda and manifesto if he is given the mandate to represent them.

Emerhi having put mechanery in place to embark on this rescue mission to give Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency democracy dividends, he has rolled out his endearing manifesto such as:

EMPOWERING THE YOUTHS THROUGH SKILLS ACQUISITION

Introduction, In today’s society, the youths are marginally confronted with so many economical challenges not because they lack education but simply due to lack of skills or development of skills to face the current economic challenges.

The reality on ground is that, people can no longer depend on white collar jobs to survive in the present economic situation but to make use of skills to create wealth, especially now that Government does not have the resources to cater for the teaming rate of unemployment.

Also in order not to enslave oneself with salaries or income that hardly addresses one’s need, the idea of self empowerment has then become an issue of utmost importance.

Our programme: “Empowering the Youths through Skills Acquisition” will be a measure designed to increase the degree of autonomy and self determination in youths and in communities spread across the three local governments in order to enable them represent their interests in a responsible and Independent way, acting on their own authority.

It will also enable them take initiative and make decisions to solve problems and improve service and performance. MISSION: Our mission is to give adequate moral and entrepreneurial training to youths in Ughelli North, South and Udu local government areas in order to achieve an economically viable society.

Our model at Skills Acquisition Programme is focused on training eligible youths on professional skills. IMPACT: The outcome is neither the number of people we have trained, nor the number of product we have been able to sell but the number of people we have trained that are utilizing the training and earning a living from it, which we would calculate by keeping close contact with all participants.

The numbers of youths we have successfully trained determines our success. We targeted about 10,000 (ten thousand) youths in the four years of our Administration. However, and after each programme participants will be issued starter packs to start up their own business.

PARTNERING PRIVATE SECTOR, FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT, TO FAST TRACK THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE CONSTITUENCY.

If elected, my administration will be open to business and we will also welcome any investor that shares our vision for a Greater Ughelli North ,Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency. Through my constituency project funds, I will create access to rural and riverine communities, through the provision of motorable roads and other infrastructures that could better the lives of the residents of those communities, this will be of paramount interest to my office.

Private Public Partnership (PPP) arrangements that are capable of reconnecting people in the rural communities and coastal lines would be greatly appreciated by my administration.

“I am very eager to create access to our rural communities and provide infrastructure in coastal areas especially the Okwagbe seaport ,and Ewu water ways. It is our responsibility to develop our waterways.

We want to provide good schools in our riverine communities across the federal Constituency, and since government alone cannot do it because of funds paucity, we are open to partnership that will help us to meet the needs of the people who gave us the opportunity to serve them through their votes at the polls.

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

To tackle Ughelli north ,Ughelli south and Udu federal constituency acute infrastructural deficit, my administration will create Infrastructural Development Unit (IDU) upon the assumption of office when elected.

It would have a coordinating function and a specific mandate of working with the federal and state government , departments and agencies to fast track and drive the process of Infrastructural development in the three local government areas.

MOTHER AND CHILD HEALTH CARE INITIATIVE

Base on the gaps currently observed in the health sector, a comprehensive reform of all primary health centers and government hospitals across the federal Constituency will be implemented, My administration will accelerate the three local governments transition towards achieving access to affordable and quality healthcare services for all men, nursing mothers and their children.

As an aspirant, i planned to expand access to basic primary healthcare, improve quality of care and clinical governance, unlock market potential of the health sector by engaging the private sector, encourage medium and large scale pharmaceutical industries for the local production of essential drugs.

WE’LL SIGN A SOCIAL CONTRACT WITH THE PEOPLE

In the face of hopelessness and frustration, we must build hope and activate our disposition to personal and collective efforts to overcome the current challenges of under-development and promote equal, unhindered access to the good life in the most creative ways.

This is the statement of what he intend to do for the good people of Ughelli North ,Ughelli South And Udu Federal Constituency. In realizing our objectives collectively, we seek to sign a SOCIAL CONTRACT with the people for us to quickly realize our corporate social responsibility to the people of this region at this critical moment of our time.

Lets join hands and fix Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency with your support by way of voting, a passionate appeal to my people. Together we can make it to the Green Chamber Come 2023.

Davis Ejiro Emareyo Emerhi, whom 58 years ago was born in Ughelli into the families of Chief Francis Emareyo Emerhi of Oteri community and Martha Owumi of Eruemukohwarhien community both of Ughelli North local government area of Delta state.

In his quest for education, Emareyo Emerhi attended Ogelle primary school in Ughelli and after graduation, went to James Welch Grammar School, Emevor in 1976, from there moved to Lagos where he gained employment with Lama Travels.

In September 1984 with the help of his mother, he traveled to United Kingdom, where he met a family member, Mr. Robert who took him to a company where he works, Shamash in the Algate area of London, there Emareyo worked there for about a year.

While in London his mind was in United State Of America as his final destination to realize his dream of becoming a PILOT, there he started applying to different schools. In 1986 it paid off, as Spartan School Of Aeronautics in Tulsa Oklahoma U.S.A. offered him admission for a private pilot’s License.

He took all the documents and added a letter of support which MR PHILLIP gave him as a family friend in London to take to the AMERICA EMBASSY, there he was given a Visa to travel to the US for Training as a Pilot.

In 1986 his mother gave him $1,000 as cash on hand and he made his way to the US, arriving at Spartan School of Aeronautics and started training as a Pilot, few flights under his wings, he started wondering how does Airplanes works, due to his curiosity I now decided to change from being a Pilot to an Aircraft’s Mechanic.

He was at Spartan School Of Aeronautics for about two years before moving on to BOSTON to attend EAST COAST AERO TECH.(now known as NATIONAL AVIATION ACADEMY) in Bedford Massachusetts.

He graduated from that school with flying colors as the only BLACK student in the school at that time. And he bagged (Airframe and Powerplant) License from the Government of the United States of America, which was issued by FAA. in 1990.

After Graduating from East Cost Aero Tech, he went to WENTWORTH INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY in Boston where he studied (Avionics ) which are the instruments that makes the Aircraft works and guides it in the air, takeoff and Landing.

He also has a job with Dominos pizz, where he started as a delivery driver and later became an assistant manager and was promoted to manager. After a year of being a manager, he decided to attend Dominos pizza Franchise management School in Ann Abor in Michigan, where he bagged franchise license.

He came back to Boston with his license and Six months later, he bought his first Franchise in WINTHROP Massachusetts and nine months later, he bought the second Franchise in REVERE Massachusetts as well, Dominos pizza company was so impressed with his performance and was given a 10/10 performer achievement, where he made his first million dollars and later build his own Franchise Company called XPRESS PIZZA.

The Company did extremely well and he made a boat load of money from it before he was approached with an offer that he could not refuse and sold it. Rested for few months before going into Real Estate business in 2005 which is called EJIRO CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LLC.

Ejiro construction company LLC, specializes in buying houses in cash, refurbished and sell them back to the general public in BOSTON. Massachusetts. As of today the Company is worth about $46 million dollars.

With what he has seen, lived and his exposure to life, it is obvious he is very well prepared to serve his people in Ughelli North, South and Udu Federal Constituency of Delta State if elected in 2023.