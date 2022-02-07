By Adeola Badru

A political group, Southern Frontiers on Monday, asked former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 Presidential election in the country.

The group in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, signed by its General-Secretary, Comrade Adekunle Bamitale, noted that the coming of Dr Goodluck Jonathan into the Presidential race will no doubt douse the tension in the nation’s polity.

Southern Frontiers in the statement maintained that: “divine hand is in the coming back of former President Jonathan as a man willing to contribute to the Nation at all times.”

“Now that the agitation by the South to field a popular candidate is deafening, if it will fly, and not fail, they should swivel attention on former President Jonathan, the bridge builder between different regions that make up the country. He would be a balancing act for any political party,” it said.

Southern Frontier added: “At the defining moment that we are now, the North will unquestionably support someone who has been tested and trusted. They can not forget in a jiffy, how he willingly handed over power to the incumbent President, a Northerner.”

“The South-East and South-West would not loose sight of how he made some of their best brains Cabinet Ministers without segregation. Divine hand is in the coming back of former President Jonathan as a man willing to contribute to the Nation at all times.”

Southern Frontiers stressed further: “We, the Southern Frontiers” therefore beseech the man with Goodluck, the former President, to come back in 2023 to complete his second term.”

