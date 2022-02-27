…Congratulates Buhari on assent to Electoral Act

By Dirisu Yakubu

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Moses Ayom has called on the leadership of the party to cede its 2023 Presidential ticket to the Middle Belt region.

This is even as the businessman cum politician, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC for reserving the chairmanship seat in the Middle Belt, adding that the the region should be compensated with the Presidential slot given what he called “the injustice” it suffered in the past.

“There is no better time than this period when President Buhari who has been known internationally and locally for his commitment to justice, equity, and fairness to do this”

He further charged President Buhari to go ahead with his usual fear of God and zone the Presidency to Middle Belt adding that history will record it in his favour as the leader that upholds justice, equity, and fairness.

“This will also prove to Nigerians that Buhari does not just preach justice, equity and fairness but practices it.

“Nigerians will recall that since independence, no Middle Belter has emerged as democratically elected President nor Vice President,” he added.

The APC chieftain also commended the President for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into , saying it will deepen democracy in Nigeria

In a congratulatory letter to the President, Ayom noted that the signing of the Electoral Bill “has put to rest the needless apprehensions from prophets of doom, who choose to unnecessarily heat up the polity for pecuniary reasons.

“You have written your name in gold by sanctioning electoral sanity, transparency and legitimacy by appending your signature to this Act. This will no doubt encourage well meaning Nigerians who were hitherto scared of the unpredictability of the electoral system, to now get involved.”

He promised that if elected, he “would continue in the same developmental and accountable trajectory and trail you have blazed, when I takeover from you in 2023.”

Justifying his call for Middle Belt Presidency in 2023, Ayom called on Nigerians to join hands in the fight for equity, fairness and justice and support the Middle Belt to produce the next President.

Ayom noted that the Middle Belt remains an important of the country that must not be taken for granted, saying, “We in the Middle Belt are tired of being mere passengers and on lookers in this vehicle called Nigeria. The impression is being created that political power at the highest echelon is a ping pong game between the far North and the South while the Middle Belt is a mere net to be used in scoring points.”