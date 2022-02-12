Abdulkareem Asuku

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Youths, on Saturday, converged on Gombe to launch the “Rescue Nigerian Mission project” to galvanise support for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The youths, who were in Kano last week, insisted that Governor Bello must contest the Presidency of Nigeria, assuring him of 30 million ‘conservative’ votes across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

RENMISS is a youth support group agitating for good and youthful governance in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of the group, Abdullahi Damat, who led other youth leaders across the North-East, said the youths have resolved to shun money politics and use their numerical strength to put their preferred candidate in power.

While commending the Governor for his giant strides in infrastructural development, security, education, women and youth inclusiveness, among others, Damat said Bello had shown that he had the capacity to take Nigeria to the desired destination and must be supported.

According to him, “We will go from house to house, door to door, to canvass support. The politicians can be doing their own. But we are ready. Let people bring their money, we will collect, but we will put Governor Bello there with our collective will.

“The youth population in Nigeria is massive but we are assuring the Governor that with our efforts, we will mobilise 30 million conservative votes. It will surely be more than that.”

Chief of Staff to Bello, Abdulkareem Asuku, who was invited as special guest to the event, in his remarks, called on Nigerian youths to support Governor Bello for 2023 presidency.

Asuku said the youths must begin to look inward and support one of them who had shown capacity in governance, if Nigeria must get it right this time.

He said he was happy that people outside the Government had seen the good works and capacity of the Governor and were, on their own, taking the good message all over the country.

While commending the youths for their initiative, Asuku said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is the only one who will provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as President in the 2023 general elections.

“Anyone like Governor Yahaya Bello who has given women and young people the platform to be the drivers in their own affairs will perform well if elected into a higher office.

“I must appreciate the efforts of the various groups standing up to fight for a better Nigeria in 2023.

“At this stage, we must come to the reality that there is the need to have a youthful candidate who has the capacity to lead this country out of her present challenges – Governor Yahaya Bello is the right fit in this regard.”

He stressed that “Bello has also broken the barrier of ethnic jingoism in Kogi State, and shown himself as a pan-Nigeria leader in his appointment that cut across different tribal groups, coupled with the capacity he has displayed in tackling insecurity.”