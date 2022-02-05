.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group, Got Your Back Nigeria,” has thrown its weight behind Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, saying he has what it takes to move Nigeria forward if elected President of Nigeria.

National Coordinator of the group, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr stated this in a statement titled, “2023: Between Politics, Prophesies, Prognostications and the GYB Magic,” made available to journalists yesterday.

The statement read in part: “The space is thick and tense, and the clock is ticking. Career politicians and pundits are busy drawing the charts. The clergy are putting God’s name to the aspirants of their choice, as political groups, civil society organizations and youth movements prognosticate. The music and the song is the quest for the best man for the high office of President come 2023”.

“There are aspirants and there is an aspirant. We have seen the names of Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sam Ohuabunwa, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Pius Anyim, Rochas Okorocha, Aminu Tambuwal, Bukola Saraki, Dave Umahi, Kingsley Moghalu et al visibly seeking the top job come 2023. And there is Governor Yahaya Bello with structures everywhere and groupings across the nation saying it is Youth O’clock, and there are millions of men and women aligning with the Phenomenon that the youngest serving Governor in today’s Nigeria is.

“GYB is currently the aspirant running on the card of performance, competency and capacity. In the present equation, the GYB magic resonates.

“There are those who seek the high office of President because they consider it the only stuff lacking in their CV. Some seek power for the fun of it. Some simply because it is an age long ambition and some because they seek to continue the pillaging of our collective patrimony.

“Not knowing how best to kick start their quest for the top job, they are busy talking about GYB and never talking about themselves. They are busy throwing mud at GYB and never telling the people what they have in stock for Nigeria.

“The clergy cutting across the two major faith have in so many ways called for a new generation of leaders. We have seen a boisterous band of the Christian clergy as well as the Muslim clergy endorse the aspiration of GYB.

“Today GYB has the largest number of support groups of all the people seeking the high office of President come 2023. And today GYB is the most honoured political operator in Nigeria, winning not less than 20 phenomenal awards last year alone. GYB is the gold fish that has no hiding place. And GYB is the man for the top job”.

“The youths across the country pushing the Youth O’clock fervency and the GYB candidacy must rise to the challenge and tell the present crop of politicians that youth is not a minus but a plus. We must sing the praise of young people doing welll in our political firmament, and GYB is chief. We must also inform everyone that Youth O’clock is not about alienation but a call to inclusive, effective, efficient and effectual leadership. And that in GYB, the youths have found unequalled competency and capacity, and that supporting GYB for the high Office of President is imperative and patriotic”.

The national coordinator also noted that “from the high point of GYB’s dogged insistence that Nigeria must interrogate the COVID-19 pandemic and grow indigenous approach to it, to the deployment of the COVID-19 stimulus package into building one of the biggest medical facilities in West Africa; GYB stands tall”.

