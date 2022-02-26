.

…Picks Okowa as Preferred Candidate to Fix Nigeria 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

Ahead of the forthcoming  2023 General Elections, a group under the umbrella of North West Coalition for Democracy and Good Governance(NWCDGG) has said it has completed plans to mobilise millions of voters across the federation against any candidate from the North because it was now the turn of South to produce the President.

The group said it’s working with several political groups across the country to ensure that all political parties zoned the seat of the president to the South, especially the South-South geo-political zone.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary; Alhaji Musa Mohammed Ringim and Mal. Ahmadu Shehu respectively, the group alleged that the “North in collaboration with the Southwest geo-political zone ganged up against former President Goodluck Jonathan and for us this was unfair.:

The group said it will be politically fair to allow a candidate from the South-South from an  Igbo extraction to complete the quashed tenure if there must be a political balance.

 “This amongst many reasons is why we have endorsed Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is from Delta, but someone from the Igbo extraction  as our preferred candidate from the South to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari .”

“We based our argument on the fact that the east, was yet to produce a President after Nigeria became a Republic.”

“We appeal to Nigerians to look at the commendable giant strides Governor Okowa has recorded in the areas of infrastructural development in the state.”

 “The country needs visionary leaders such as Governor  Okowa to take her out of the shackles of poverty, underdevelopment and youth restiveness. At this critical period of tensions due to insecurity, secession agitations, ravaging poverty and dwindling economy, Nigerians need a leader who has the capacity to unite the country.”

“We are therefore ready to mobilise Nigerians irrespective of political linings for the emergence of Governor Okowa, especially  for his impeccable achievements in the state through his unbiased governance.”

‘’This is why we are  calling on our brothers of Igbo origin in different parts of the  country to come together and work  with   NWCDGG to make this dream  of Igbo Presidency  a reality  come 2023.”

“At this point, we strongly believe Nigerians will accept Governor  Okowa for his inclusive government and passion for infrastructural development in Delta State which brought unity, peace,​ cohesiveness and reduced youth restiveness in the state” .

“We urge the  Delta Governor  to accept the call for National assignment and  reciprocate the level of good governance and patriotism he has demonstrated in his state on the national level for the country to benefit and​ move forward.”

“We have also seen your numerous projects​ geared at  reducing poverty and youth restiveness through his empowerment​ and skill acquisition programme as well as robust free healthcare delivery system in the state that has​ cared for the children and women.”

“If Nigerians  are asking for someone to fix this country, we will nominate Gov Okowa​ as one of  the most experienced, detribalised and focused.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.