By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, a group under the umbrella of North West Coalition for Democracy and Good Governance(NWCDGG) has said it has completed plans to mobilise millions of voters across the federation against any candidate from the North because it was now the turn of South to produce the President.

The group said it’s working with several political groups across the country to ensure that all political parties zoned the seat of the president to the South, especially the South-South geo-political zone.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary; Alhaji Musa Mohammed Ringim and Mal. Ahmadu Shehu respectively, the group alleged that the “North in collaboration with the Southwest geo-political zone ganged up against former President Goodluck Jonathan and for us this was unfair.:

The group said it will be politically fair to allow a candidate from the South-South from an Igbo extraction to complete the quashed tenure if there must be a political balance.

“This amongst many reasons is why we have endorsed Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is from Delta, but someone from the Igbo extraction as our preferred candidate from the South to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari .”

“We based our argument on the fact that the east, was yet to produce a President after Nigeria became a Republic.”

“We appeal to Nigerians to look at the commendable giant strides Governor Okowa has recorded in the areas of infrastructural development in the state.”

“The country needs visionary leaders such as Governor Okowa to take her out of the shackles of poverty, underdevelopment and youth restiveness. At this critical period of tensions due to insecurity, secession agitations, ravaging poverty and dwindling economy, Nigerians need a leader who has the capacity to unite the country.”

“We are therefore ready to mobilise Nigerians irrespective of political linings for the emergence of Governor Okowa, especially for his impeccable achievements in the state through his unbiased governance.”

‘’This is why we are calling on our brothers of Igbo origin in different parts of the country to come together and work with NWCDGG to make this dream of Igbo Presidency a reality come 2023.”

“At this point, we strongly believe Nigerians will accept Governor Okowa for his inclusive government and passion for infrastructural development in Delta State which brought unity, peace,​ cohesiveness and reduced youth restiveness in the state” .

“We urge the Delta Governor to accept the call for National assignment and reciprocate the level of good governance and patriotism he has demonstrated in his state on the national level for the country to benefit and​ move forward.”

“We have also seen your numerous projects​ geared at reducing poverty and youth restiveness through his empowerment​ and skill acquisition programme as well as robust free healthcare delivery system in the state that has​ cared for the children and women.”

“If Nigerians are asking for someone to fix this country, we will nominate Gov Okowa​ as one of the most experienced, detribalised and focused.”

