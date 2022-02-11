.

…Mahmud Praises Tinubu for his appointment

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Ahead of the 2023 presidential race, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, former governor of Lagos State and All Progressives Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed 31-year-old Borno youth, Comrade Muhammad Mahmud as his National Media Coordinator.

Mahmud while addressing Journalists in Maiduguri, solicited support from all and sundry to ensure the long-awaited ambition of the Jagaban is collectively actualized in order to consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s unprecedented transformation and development.

Comrade Mahmud, a very strong media practitioner said, his appointment did not come to him as a surprise, because of Tinubu’s style of a leadership devoid of tribal or ethnic background.

“I received with joy my appointment as the National Coordinator, Tinubu Media Support Group.

Also Read:

2023 Presidency: Sanwo-Olu mobilises APC leaders, communities for Tinubu

“Without doubt, this is a daunting assignment taking into account that our principal is a game-changer of Nigerian politics. He is as well a man of many flanks.

“Therefore, our approach shall be very tasking, as we aren’t oblivious of the fact that with the support of well-meaning Nigerians and prayers, we will wither the storm insha’Allah (By God Grace).

“Our efforts shall be to promote his philosophy of politics of maturity, which is, without holding grudge or bitterness against anyone, based on our principles for over the years.

“Considering the fact that the assignment revolves around 2023 General Elections vis-à-vis our principal (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu), the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom, it is then appropriate to limit the scope of the assignment to mass political mobilization through the media (electronic, print and social media), content development relating to media for our principal, and of course strategic plan towards a successful campaign.

“For indeed our ultimate goal is to have a stable transition of power come 2023, so that, we can consolidate on the unprecedented achievements hitherto put in place by the transparent and zero tolerance to corruption laid down by President Muhammadu Buhari under the APC- led government.

“I am nevertheless eternally most grateful to all those who believed in our ability especially the Conventional Media, and by extension social media influencers, friends from far and near and most especially our leaders who had worked round the clock in ensuring that we are so appointed to this prestigious position.

“Neither shall we let you down nor disappoint you by God’s grace. For your mandate we shall stand for JAGABAN to succeed for bettering the lives of Nigerians and those in diaspora”. Mahmud said.

Vanguard News Nigeria