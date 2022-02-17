By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

ELDER Statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, restated his position that the people of South-East region should produce Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Clark said his reason was not because they are Igbo or people from South-East, but because they are Nigerians.

Chief Clark who spoke during a programme on Arise TV, insisted that it would be unfair to deny the South-East the opportunity to produce the President next year.

According to him, after the civil war, Gen. Yakubu Gowan announced that there was no victor no vanquish.

He wondered what had happened to that declaration if the people of South-East are denied the Presidency.

He maintained that every part of the country has had a fair share of testing political power at the Presidency except the South-East.

Clark vehemently argued that the South-East should be given the opportunity to produce the President next year because they are a strong component of the country and denying them amounts to injustice.

Vanguard News