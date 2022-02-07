By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has been enjoined to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Chief Bola Tinubu for president next year.

A youth leader in the Niger Delta, Mr John Dekawei made the call in Warri, Delta state while speaking to journalists.

He said Professor Osibanjo should be loyal to his political leader, Chief Tinubu by supporting his presidential race.

” Prof. Yemi Osinbajo should not forget the role Tinubu played in ensuring that he becomes the Vice President of Nigeria. It is only normal for a man to be loyal to his benefactor”.

“Niger Deltans should waste no time in keying into the Tunubu for president 2023 movement, the Jargaban remains the only antidote for a progressive Nigeria and a better Niger Delta. “

” I am ready to mobilise as many as possible well-meaning Niger Deltans to show support for Tinubu in Niger Delta. Support for Tinubu is support for democracy and a better Nigeria and progressive Niger Delta,” He said.

