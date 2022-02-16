A group of clergymen under the auspices of Coalition of Middle Belt Clergy have distanced themselves from what they describe as divisive comments from some clerics.



The coalition in a statement by its convener, Bishop Prince Madaki on Tuesday in Abuja, said it was not part of alleged recent divisive comment backing Southern candidacy for presidency come 2023.



“The Coalition of Middle Belt Clergy unequivocally condemns the statement as highly unfortunate and unacceptable.



“He spoke himself and not for or on behalf of the Children of God.



He should not use the name of the Pentecostal fellowship for self gains and purposes or he should resign his spiritual commission to pursue politics full time.”



He further said “the Coalition Middle Belt Clergy is of the view that the 2023 presidency will be decided by Nigerians as guided by God. If the electorates decide on someone from the Middle- Belt which is also known as the North Central geo-political zone that’s person’s faith will be immaterial to the extent that he can lead God’s people to the promised land.



‘It is therefore wise to use this statement to call on Nigerians especially Christians from the Middle – Belt not to be misled by those wanting to go on this ungodly adventure.



“Our disappointment stems from the divisive tone of the statement, which came at a time that the country needs additional healing from the artificial divisions that the rich and the powerful have sown among citizens.



“In the run-up to the 2015 General Elections, certain influential clerics in this country played the ethno-sectarian card to the extent that Nigerians went for each other’s jugular on the bases of ethnicity and religion.



Those who ran this destructive campaign against Nigeria at that time were desperate to the extent that they hired data analysis firm to run a disinformation campaign to the effect that a particular presidential candidate was out to Islamize Nigeria.

