*Insists on power shift, restructuring

The Chairman of the Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly, IWA, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze has disclosed that he was taking the liberty to create an exploratory team to seriously look into the viability of declaring his candidacy for a presidential run in 2023.

Anakwenze who dropped this hint in his keynote speech during the just concluded Nigerian Inter-Ethnic Nationalities dialogue, Presidency of Igbo extraction, 2023 held in Awka told the audience that it would be unjustifiable and insensitive for the North to retain power in 2023 and urged all patriots and men and women of goodwill in all parts of the country to ensure that rotation and zoning of Presidential Power in 2023 by electing a President from the Southern part of Nigeria.

The IWA Chairman who has insisted in the restructuring with optimism said that “ If I eventually run and potentially win, I will work my hardest to create jobs where there is no job, and every step of the way, I will work with industries to create internships that will help our young graduate currently roaming the street unemployed.

“I am a simple man that is driven by the desire to give the youth, the nation’s children what we had growing up a sense of self-worth and the belief that the sky is the limit when it comes to the ability to excel”.

Anakwenze who assured that he will focus on youth capacity building, building a world-class economy for Nigeria, and providing true security if elected the President of Nigeria told the gathering that all the regions of Nigeria have produced Presidents, stating that it is now the turn of the South East region to provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move Nigeria in a positive direction.

Only rotation or zoning of presidential power can rebalance the country before the next general election so that universal adult suffrage can make sense, he added.

The basis of any viable democracy, especially in a diverse and complex country such as Nigeria, according to him, rests in fair and even sharing of power.

According to him, “Our position is that since the Northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the office of the President for the full statutory period of eight years by 2023, presidential power ought to be yielded to the South and southeast zone in particular in the spirit of unity and equity.

“It is the turn of the South-East zone to produce the next Nigerian President and we are warning that nobody should hide under insecurity to deny the southeast zone of what rightfully belongs to it.

“We are of the firm belief that the main justification for rotation/zoning of Presidential Power is borne out of the skewed nature of the Nigerian fraudulent 1999 constitution of the Nigerian federation, where one side of the country, through the unjust manner states and local Government creations have been created, is now positioned to produce the nation’s President in perpetuity”

According to the US-based Medical Doctor, who is also the Onowu of Abagana, “South-Easterners had contributed greatly to the development of Nigeria in terms of infrastructure, intellect, and business.

“ It is time to give an Igbo person, the chance to build Nigeria to the standard God wants. God created Nigeria to develop into a major power among nations and raise respect and dignity for all blacks on earth.

“One of the ways to achieve the feats the nation wanted is to carry everybody along without discrimination.

“Nigeria is huge enough for everybody, Nigeria has the capacity to hold everybody, Nigeria has the intellectuals, Nigeria has all it takes to lift the county, all we are asking for is to give the southeast zone a chance to lead and rise Nigeria, Africa up in the world standing”

The zone of South-East that has not tasted the Presidency should move to the front of the line for their opportunity to participate in the leadership process, he said.

“The rising attacks on security agencies are outsiders and not Ndi-Igbo. (Unknown Gun Man (UGM) in the South-East is very dangerous and not good.

“The UGM is not Igbos but their activities might be linked with the clamor of the zone to produce the next Nigerian President come 2023”, he explained.

South Easterners are insisting on the Presidency and are not ready to take the vice-presidential slot, he stated, adding, “We state that it’s either the presidency or nothing for the South East in 2023.

“We are reiterating our position about Presidency of Nigeria of southeast extraction. We ask that all political parties should zone the Nigerian presidency to the southeast zone in 2023 and all efforts should be geared to achieving that goal. We state categorically, that only restructuring can prevent Nigeria from disintegration”