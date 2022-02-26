,

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The plot to draft the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele into the race to occupy Aso Rock Villa in 2023 has thickened as hundreds of supporters converged on Kaduna to renew calls for Emiefele to contest.

A group, Pro Emefiele 2023 led by Mohammed Yunusa Omale and members of the Maize Farmers Association in Kaduna State, have thrown their weight behind the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele; insisting that Nigeria’s economy will reach enviable heights if Emefiele succeeds Buhari in 2023.

While addressing hundreds of Emiefele supporters in Kaduna on Sunday, Yunusa Omale explained that from the positive achievements recorded by the CBN under the able leadership of Emiefele, Nigerians should rally around the CBN Governor and ensure that he leads the nation to positive growth and development in 2023.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I seat here before you as a patriotic citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria, a strong believer of democracy and an advocate for a greater Nigeria built on a solid foundation of the economy, agriculture and infrastructural development to declare support for the current governor of the Central Bank Nigeria, Mr Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele for president of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

“Mr Godwin Ifeanyi Emifiele is a well-known Nigerian economist and one of the best CBN Governor Nigeria has ever had in history, he has designed bank policies and program that has led to many jobs creation and drive economic growth. He has promoted Agricultural development through anchor borrowers’ schemes which have yielded great success in all parts of the country regardless of religion or tribe. One good example, as a result of the tremendous achievement in maize production by the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), is launching the biggest pyramid in Kaduna, which as a result of that, the price of maize has come down in the market. Nigerians are happy, especially the less privileged.”

“Many youths were empowered through ABP direct and indirect production and processing. Many farms produce processing companies were established, especially in maize. Modern technology systems were introduced in agricultural farming systems. He has ensured a stable economy in Nigeria by engaging the fiscal authority through various interventions.

He has worked tirelessly to see that Nigerian economy is among the 25th world best economy globally.”

“He has also prevented series of Naira devaluation and excess pressure on the Naira by introducing multiple exchange rate regimes. He has devoted his time and energy towards building a strong financial system that will lead to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy therefore he has demonstrated the capability and ability to lead this great country to the promised land. His policies and strategy have been able to direct the Nigerian economy through bad times such as recession, Inflation and stagnation.”

“He has also supported the oil and gas industry through intervention schemes that have led to new private refineries and other modular refineries within the country.

With these, we hereby urge Mr Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele to contest for president of the federal republic of Nigeria to save our nation and our economy. We also urge all meaningful Nigerians to vote for a better Nigeria