By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says Nigeria will shake when southern leaders declare their decision on the 2023 presidency.

Wike also said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will not give its presidential ticket to any candidate who will serve only the interest of the wealthy few in Nigeria, adding that desperate politicians who will not serve the interest of many, rather the interest of few, are already scheming to be candidate.

The governor spoke at a grand reception organised in his honour by the people of Kalabari at the Abalama School field in Asari Toru Local Government Area, yesterday, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

He was honoure as Se- Ibidokubo of Kalabari land (He who does good things for Kalabari people). The conferment was performed by the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Gboko Desreal Bob-manuel.

Wike stressed that southern Nigeria stakeholders will soon make a declarative statement concerning 2023 presidential election.

Wike said: “The day the South will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.”

The governor said no amount of gang-up will make the PDP compromise its stand on integrity.

His words: “No amount of gang-up can make PDP to give somebody who will want to run election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians.

“Anybody who wants to be candidate of PDP must be candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Rivers State Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Anabraba, said the grand reception was significant for two reasons: critical importance to them as a people and also because of the unity of purpose engendered among them under Wike administration.

He said it was that kind of reception organised for prominent sons and friends who have impacted the Kalabari people.

