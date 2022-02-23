.

…Say he’s best for Nigeria

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a group, the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Wednesday, endorsed the former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima as president, stating that he is the best choice for Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

The President Youth Wing Christian Association of Nigeria, and the National Director Christian Strategies, Ambassador Patriot Simon, made this known during a meeting and consultation with the Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria, WOWICAN, in Abuja, ahead of his aspiration for the 2023 presidential election.

Simon said: “Yarima, knows the importance of women and youths, that is why he started the consultation with the women group our youth group.

“He’s a Muslim and now he has started with the Christian for the 19 northern state and Abuja, so the essence is for them to know him how to know is visions as aspire to be the president of Nigeria coming 2023.

“Everybody has their own aspiration. I feel that he is the best for the nation this time around because of his long time experience during his governor and as a senator he has all the experiences.

“Somebody that is compassion especially for youths and women; somebody that loves the nation; somebody that loves the peace of this nation; somebody that loves that justice and equity. I am a Christian but I can walk to his house at any time, I can sit with him, he doesn’t discriminate. That’s the kind of the leader we want, someone with a heart of gold.

“If Yarima is given the opportunity to rule this country, Nigeria will be better.

In her remarks, Mrs Elizabeth Onojobi, chairperson of the Women Wing of CAN, stated that the former governor has a positive track record as governor and if given the chance to rule as president, he would ensure that peace prevails in Nigeria.

She said: “We’re here today to the glory of God, for our son Ahmad Sani Yarima, we have had testimony of goodwill about him.

“He is a man of peace, a man of integrity, he’s a man that accommodates, a man that tolerates.

“We pray that as he did it in Zamfara state, may the will of God be done and he will continue with that.”